top story Friday Night Fever: Week 1 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri KOMU 8 Digital Staff Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday Night Fever is back!Join us Friday night on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for the featured game of the week: Centralia at Mexico. Make sure to watch KOMU 8 News at 10 for highlights from more than 18 high school games across mid-Missouri! To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fever Komu News Photo Night Week Game Highlight Recommended for you Friday Night Fever Week 1 - Curated tweets by KOMUsports Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Friday Night Fever Be ready for all the Friday night high school football action with this email delivered three days a week. We'll provide a preview of games on Friday morning, recaps on Saturday morning and a broader look at where things stand on Tuesdays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists