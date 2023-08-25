High school football is back! Friday Night Fever will travel to Tolton for its matchup against Salisbury in week one's featured Game of the Week.
Stay updated with KOMU 8's coverage at 5 and 6, and follow KOMU 8's social media channels for live coverage of this week's games.
- Salisbury at Tolton
- Park Hill South at Rock Bridge
- Battle at Park Hill
- Hickman at North Kansas City
- Hannibal at Helias
- Osage at Jefferson City
- Blair Oaks vs. Maryville (at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg)
- Capital City at Warrensburg
- Mexico at Centralia
- Carrolton at Fayette
- Smith-Cotton at Moberly
- Eldon at Fulton
- Westran at North Callaway
- Russellville at Missouri Military Academy
All games begin at 8 p.m.