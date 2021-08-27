Photos and videos from around mid-Missouri football games
Harrisburg cheerleaders
Harrisburg receiving another touchdown making the score now Harrisburg 40, Paris 6.
Tolton Catholic
Celebrations have begun from Tolton Catholic as Braden Willmeth all-but-secures the victory for the trailblazers with another touchdown on the…
Hornets touchdown
TOUCHDOWN HORNETS! Fulton is knocking on the door after a 46-yard run and a successful PAT made the score 24-19. Osage is still in the lead wi…
Russellville muffed punt
MUFFED PUNT ALERT! Down 20-6, MMA will take over in great field position, at the Russellville 15 yard line halfway through the second quarter
Fulton vs Osage
The Hornets get their first score of the game. Still need a little more to catch up to Osage.
Chaminade vs Jefferson City
After three frames, Chaminade leads Jefferson City 28-14. Jays set to punt at the start of the fourth. Jays need to get some offense to stay a…
Paris and Harrisburg cowboys
Harrisburg and Paris fighting for the win, but which cowboy is the winner?
Westran Derrick Merritt
Score alert: Westran’s Derrick Merritt continues his dominance but this time on the defensive end, returning an interception for 60 yards to m…
Hannibal touchdown
Touchdown Hannibal Pirates!! Sophomore Aneyas Williams with the catch in the end zone… Hannibal leads 33-13 at half.
Centralia vs Mexico armed appreciation
It’s halftime here in Centralia and Mexico has a 27-14 lead. It’s also armed forces appreciation night. Thank you to all of those who have served.
Patterson horn and football
Sophomore Reese Patterson goes back to the locker room after pulling double duty in the horn section. We are six minutes away from the start o…
Westran second touchdown
Score update: Westran Quarterback Derrick Merritt scores his second touchdown of the game with 4:09 remaining in the 2Q to expand the Hornets’…
Russellville strikes first! After a great kickoff return, QB Jesse Daniel (#2) punches it in from the one yard line PAT puts Russellville up 7…
Jeff City vs Chaminade
Ball spotted at the Jeff City 11. Its CRUNCHTIME for Chaminade with under a minute left. Score is still Chaminade 15 Jeff City 14.
Jefferson City RB Zane Wings pulls off a nice spin move to get the ball down to the Chaminade 4 yard line!
Jefferson City championship sign
The sun sets over a reminder of Jefferson City's former glory. Head Coach Damon Wells will look to add an 11th state championship in his first…
TOUCHDOWN! Centralia is on the board. Beau Gordon runs through the Mexico defense, they add on a two point conversion to make it 20-8.
Howell Football breaks through as sophomore Kendall Gurley catches a short TD pass to put the Vikings up 7-0.
TOUCHDOWN OSAGE! 14-yard TD run from RB Jackson Funderburk. The extra point is no good. Osage leads the Fulton Hornets 6-0 with just under 2 m…
Moberly Spartans Martez Nabors
A huge catch and run by number 10 of Moberly Spartans Martez Nabors evens the score at 6-6.
Bulldogs
Opening night in Harrisburg Missouri, where the Bulldogs are set to take on Paris.
Tolton Touchdown
Landon Block brings the ball home for yet another Tolton Touchdown! 2-point conversion is completed by Braden Willmeth, and TrailBlazers retak…
Camdenton stands
The stands are full in Camdenton tonight as we get ready for kickoff.
Centralia vs Mexico
After one home game last season, and this rival game being canceled, Centralia will host Mexico in the first game of the season. Centralia wil…