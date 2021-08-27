Photos and videos from around mid-Missouri football games

Harrisburg cheerleaders

Harrisburg cheerleaders

  • Emily Gray

Harrisburg receiving another touchdown making the score now Harrisburg 40, Paris 6.

Tolton Catholic

Tolton Catholic

  • Christian Dutcher

Celebrations have begun from Tolton Catholic as Braden Willmeth all-but-secures the victory for the trailblazers with another touchdown on the…

Hornets touchdown

Hornets touchdown

  • Cara Brown

TOUCHDOWN HORNETS! Fulton is knocking on the door after a 46-yard run and a successful PAT made the score 24-19. Osage is still in the lead wi…

Russellville muffed punt

Russellville muffed punt

  • Ben Schmidt

MUFFED PUNT ALERT! Down 20-6, MMA will take over in great field position, at the Russellville 15 yard line halfway through the second quarter

Fulton vs Osage

Fulton vs Osage

  • Cara Brown

The Hornets get their first score of the game. Still need a little more to catch up to Osage.

Chaminade vs Jefferson City

Chaminade vs Jefferson City

  • Cole Lee

After three frames, Chaminade leads Jefferson City 28-14. Jays set to punt at the start of the fourth. Jays need to get some offense to stay a…

Paris and Harrisburg cowboys

Paris and Harrisburg cowboys

  • Emily Gray

Harrisburg and Paris fighting for the win, but which cowboy is the winner?

Westran Derrick Merritt

Westran Derrick Merritt

  • Johnny Falduto

Score alert: Westran’s Derrick Merritt continues his dominance but this time on the defensive end, returning an interception for 60 yards to m…

0:05
Fayette fans

Fayette fans

  • Kirsten A. Godfrey

Some adorable Fayette fans cheering their team on into a 3 score lead at half!

Hannibal touchdown

Hannibal touchdown

  • Kylee Hansen

Touchdown Hannibal Pirates!! Sophomore Aneyas Williams with the catch in the end zone… Hannibal leads 33-13 at half.

Centralia vs Mexico armed appreciation

Centralia vs Mexico armed appreciation

  • Robbie Liapis

It’s halftime here in Centralia and Mexico has a 27-14 lead. It’s also armed forces appreciation night. Thank you to all of those who have served.

Patterson horn and football

Patterson horn and football

  • Blaise Fields

Sophomore Reese Patterson goes back to the locker room after pulling double duty in the horn section. We are six minutes away from the start o…

Westran second touchdown

Westran second touchdown

  • Johnny Falduto

Score update: Westran Quarterback Derrick Merritt scores his second touchdown of the game with 4:09 remaining in the 2Q to expand the Hornets’…

0:17
Russellville

Russellville

  • Ben Schmidt

Russellville strikes first! After a great kickoff return, QB Jesse Daniel (#2) punches it in from the one yard line PAT puts Russellville up 7…

Jeff City vs Chaminade

Jeff City vs Chaminade

  • Ireland Shelton, KOMU 8 Reporter

Ball spotted at the Jeff City 11. Its CRUNCHTIME for Chaminade with under a minute left. Score is still Chaminade 15 Jeff City 14.

0:06
Jefferson City spin move

Jefferson City spin move

  • Blaise Fields

Jefferson City RB Zane Wings pulls off a nice spin move to get the ball down to the Chaminade 4 yard line!

Jefferson City championship sign

Jefferson City championship sign

  • Blaise Fields

The sun sets over a reminder of Jefferson City's former glory. Head Coach Damon Wells will look to add an 11th state championship in his first…

0:12
Centralia stands after touchdown

Centralia stands after touchdown

  • Robbie Liapis

TOUCHDOWN! Centralia is on the board. Beau Gordon runs through the Mexico defense, they add on a two point conversion to make it 20-8.

0:19
Howell Football

Howell Football

  • Hunter Walterman

Howell Football breaks through as sophomore Kendall Gurley catches a short TD pass to put the Vikings up 7-0.

0:15
Osage touchdown

Osage touchdown

  • Cara Brown

TOUCHDOWN OSAGE! 14-yard TD run from RB Jackson Funderburk. The extra point is no good. Osage leads the Fulton Hornets 6-0 with just under 2 m…

Moberly Spartans Martez Nabors

Moberly Spartans Martez Nabors

  • Nick Ginter

A huge catch and run by number 10 of  Moberly Spartans Martez Nabors evens the score at 6-6.

Bulldogs

Bulldogs

  • Jack Soble

Opening night in Harrisburg Missouri, where the Bulldogs are set to take on Paris.

Tolton Touchdown

Tolton Touchdown

  • Christian Dutcher

Landon Block brings the ball home for yet another Tolton Touchdown! 2-point conversion is completed by Braden Willmeth, and TrailBlazers retak…

Camdenton stands

Camdenton stands

  • Ethan Paladino

The stands are full in Camdenton tonight as we get ready for kickoff.

Centralia vs Mexico

Centralia vs Mexico

  • Robbie Liapis

After one home game last season, and this rival game being canceled, Centralia will host Mexico in the first game of the season. Centralia wil…

