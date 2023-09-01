Friday Night Fever will travel to Centralia for its matchup against Hallsville in week two's featured Game of the Week.

  • Hallsville at Centralia
  • Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
  • Hickman at Helias
  • Battle at Capital City
  • Southern Boone at Mexico
  • Marshall at Boonville
  • Fulton at California
  • Moberly at Osage
  • Lutheran North at Blair Oaks
  • Carrolton at Salisbury
  • Hermann at South Callaway
  • South Shelby at Westran
  • Lincoln at Tipton
  • North Callaway at Tipton

All games begin at 7 p.m.

