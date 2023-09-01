Friday Night Fever will travel to Centralia for its matchup against Hallsville in week two's featured Game of the Week.
Stay updated with KOMU 8's live coverage at 5 and 6, and follow KOMU 8's social media channels for live coverage of this week's games.
- Hallsville at Centralia
- Smith-Cotton at Rock Bridge
- Hickman at Helias
- Battle at Capital City
- Southern Boone at Mexico
- Marshall at Boonville
- Fulton at California
- Moberly at Osage
- Lutheran North at Blair Oaks
- Carrolton at Salisbury
- Hermann at South Callaway
- South Shelby at Westran
- Lincoln at Tipton
- North Callaway at Tipton
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Don't forget to vote for your Week 1 Play of the week here. The winner will be announced during KOMU 8 News at 6.