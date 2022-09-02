Week two of Friday Night Fever is here.
KOMU 8's Week 2 Game of the Week is Capital City at Battle. Tune into KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for a preview of tonight's matchups and tonight at 10 for all the highlights and scores from 17 area games.
Week two of Friday Night Fever is here.
KOMU 8's Week 2 Game of the Week is Capital City at Battle. Tune into KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for a preview of tonight's matchups and tonight at 10 for all the highlights and scores from 17 area games.
To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.