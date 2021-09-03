Friday Night Fever: Week 2 photos
Football Player Drum Major
Senior wideout/secondary Nicky Martonfi assumes his position at drum major before leading his team out at home.
Hickman at Helias Catholic
Hickman High School @ Helias Catholic
Paris Coyotes Senior Night
It’s Senior Night for the Paris Coyotes (0-1) as they get ready to take on the Salisbury Panthers (0-1)
Owensville Touchdown
Touchdown, Owensville! Instantaneous redemption for the Dutchmen, as Derek Brandt scores on the ground to equalize the game at 7-7. 6:26 left …
Eldon Touchdown
California Fulton
California answers quickly! Huge run from #1 Trevor Myers making the game tied at 7 with 7:07 left to play on the first.
Harrisburg Touchdown
TOUCHDOWN! Just like that Harrisburg is in it! Senior Jace Carr with a great touchdown! HARRISBURG 6 | MILAN 6
Bulldog Parents
The Mexico Bulldog parents cheer as Southern Boone fails to convert another FG attempt. Mexico 0 | Southern Boone 0
Touchdown! QB #11 Nathan Dent rushes into the end zone for another Rock Bridge score. Rock Bridge 14 Smith-Cotton 0 with 5:49 remaining in the 1st.