Friday Night Fever will travel to Harrisburg for its matchup against Marceline in week three's featured Game of the Week.

  • Marceline at Harrisburg
  • Scotland County at Fayette
  • Helias at Battle
  • Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
  • Rock Bridge at Jefferson City
  • Louisiana at Tolton
  • Capital City at Hickman
  • Hallsville at Boonville
  • Odessa at Mexico
  • Blair Oaks at Osage
  • Westran at Fulton
  • Southern Boone at California
  • South Callaway at North Callaway
  • Gateway at Eldon
  • Waynesville at Camdenton

All games begin at 7 p.m.

