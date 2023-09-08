Friday Night Fever will travel to Harrisburg for its matchup against Marceline in week three's featured Game of the Week.
Stay updated with KOMU 8's live coverage at 5 and 6, and follow KOMU 8's social media channels for live coverage of this week's games.
- Marceline at Harrisburg
- Scotland County at Fayette
- Helias at Battle
- Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton
- Rock Bridge at Jefferson City
- Louisiana at Tolton
- Capital City at Hickman
- Hallsville at Boonville
- Odessa at Mexico
- Blair Oaks at Osage
- Westran at Fulton
- Southern Boone at California
- South Callaway at North Callaway
- Gateway at Eldon
- Waynesville at Camdenton
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Don't forget to vote for your Week 2 Play of the week here. The winner will be announced during Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 News at 6.