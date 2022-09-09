Week 3 of Friday Night Fever is here!
Highlights from week 3 of KOMU's Friday Night Fever:
Colby Caton and Dakota Troost made plays for the Pirates as they narrowly beat Hallsville on the road.
Drevyn Seamon's four touchdowns helped propel the Rock Bridge Bruins to a 22-point victory over the Jefferson City Jays.
HIGHLIGHTS: North and South Callaway battle for the Callaway Cup, and South Callaway takes it home with a 34-28 victory.
South Callaway takes back the Callaway Cup from North Callaway with a 34-28 victory in a back-and-fourth battle.
It was a defense heavy first half with Centralia leading 7-0. The Panthers scored 4 touchdowns in the second half to take the shutout win.
Salisbury jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and never looked back as the Panthers pound the Coyotes 40-8
The Southern Boone quarter back had 4 passing TDs on the day.
Turnovers were big in this game, but Hurley Jacobs led the team with three touchdowns on the night to help the Cavaliers advance to 3-0 on the…
Dylan Hair threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone in route to Blair Oaks' 56-13 win at home against Osage. Falcons im…
Harrisburg would get the big win behind three total touchdowns from Brayden Wyatt, including a 90-yard pick-six.
Eldon quarterback Hunter Hees led the Mustangs to their second win with a total of eight touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Drew Miller led the Helias offense with 140 first-half passing yards, but Battle entered halftime up 16-10 behind scores fr…
Both Westran and Fulton looking for their first win of the season. It's a battle of the hornets.
The Wildcats started off slow with two turnovers, but battled back on offense and defense. Ultimately, Windsor would edge out the Wildcats in …
Jake Ryan threw 3 passing TD for the Trailblazers as Louisiana scored 24 unanswered points in the 2nd half to cut the deficit to 3 before Tolt…