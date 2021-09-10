Friday Night Fever Week 3 photos

0:07
Cap City Touchdown 1

After capitalizing on a muffed punt, the Cavaliers take over in the red zone and senior Ethan Wood is able to rush it right in for six! A made…

0:19
Battle touchdown 1

Rickie Dunn brings it into the end zone, allowing the Spartans to be first on the scoreboard.

0:08
Hickman touchdown 1

Less than two minutes into this matchup, Hickman senior Deon Weston powers it 63 yards down the field to give the Kewpies an early lead.

0:07
Eldon kickoff

Eldon receives the kick and we’re off for another thrilling night of high school football.

Salisbury cheerleaders

Salisbury punts after just four plays. Harrisburg ball.

0:05
Jefferson City kickoff

The game has kicked off against Jefferson City and Rock Bridge High School. Rock Bridge won the coin toss and will defer. Jays take over at th…

0:07
Harrisburg touchdown 1

A quick 4 play opening drive by Harrisburg leads to 7! Senior receiver Jace Carr with the touchdown reception.

0:16
MMA entrance

Kickoff is underway as Missouri Military Academy is set to receive the first half kickoff.

0:05
Harrisburg Homecoming

Homecoming tonight in Harrisburg as they host Salisbury in an exciting week 3 matchup.

0:06
South Callaway senior night

It’s senior night for South Callaway.

South Callaway band

The band at South Callaway has been busy tonight: back to back performances of the national anthem and the school fight song. Several students…

0:11
Blair Oaks student section

The Blair Oaks student section gets hype as their team enters the field.

Legacy Plaza

This is Legacy Plaza, Eldon’s monument to the members of its community who have served in the US military. 

Alumni Stadium before kickoff

The Hickman Kewpies host the Capital City Cavaliers for their home opener. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

Ben chatting at FNF
  • Stephanie Southey

Week 3 of Friday Night Fever is here! Ben Arnet chats with Jeff City basketball coach Joshua Buffington ahead of tonight's jersey retirement c…

