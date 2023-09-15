Friday Night Fever will travel to Battle for its matchup against Hickman in week four's featured Game of the Week.
- Hickman at Battle
- Principia at Tolton
- Boonville at Southern Boone
- Milan at Harrisburg
- Osage at Eldon
- Rock Bridge at Capital City
- Jefferson City at Smith-Cotton
- California at Blair Oaks
- Brookfield at Centralia
- Granview at Hallsville
- Orchard Farm at Tipton
- El Dorado Springs at Versailles
All games begin at 7 p.m.
