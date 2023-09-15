Friday Night Fever will travel to Battle for its matchup against Hickman in week four's featured Game of the Week.

Stay updated with KOMU 8's live coverage at 5 and 6, and follow KOMU 8's social media channels for live coverage of this week's games.

  • Hickman at Battle
  • Principia at Tolton
  • Boonville at Southern Boone
  • Milan at Harrisburg
  • Osage at Eldon
  • Rock Bridge at Capital City
  • Jefferson City at Smith-Cotton
  • California at Blair Oaks
  • Brookfield at Centralia
  • Granview at Hallsville
  • Orchard Farm at Tipton
  • El Dorado Springs at Versailles

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Don't forget to vote for your Week 3 Play of the week here. The winner will be announced during Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 News at 6. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.