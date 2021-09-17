Friday Night Fever Week 4 photos and videos

Battle senior La'Javion Williams

Senior La’Javion Williams is expected to make an impact on offense for Battle Athletics as they host Hickman in the Friday Night Fever Game of…

North Callaway Helmets

It’s homecoming at North Callaway as the Thunderbirds host Van-Far. The North Callaway moms painted helmets for all of the football seniors ou…

Southern Boone Tailgate

Southern Boone knows how to start a game! BBQ and team spirit. Southern Boone (0-3) is playing Versailles (1-2) at home.

0:09
South Callaway Senior Night

Senior Night Here at South Callaway High School.

Battle's J'Bonae McDonald

Battle's J'Bonae McDonald is in band, cheerleading, and on the homecoming court. You can watch her on the sidelines in 20 minutes against Hickman.

Boonville Field

15 minutes to kick here in Boonville as the Boonville Pirates host the reigning state champion Blair Oaks Falcons.

Lakers Pig

Starting off the night in Camdenton as the Lakers take on the visiting West Plains Zizzers.

0:04
Smith Cotton Kickoff

Kickoff is just around the corner in Smith Cotton!

Boonville vs Blair Oaks

Battle of two great teams tonight. Boonville Pirates at home for the first time this season hosting Blair Oaks!

0:15
North Callaway Coin Toss

Van-Far won the toss and elected to receive. North Callaway will receive the second-half kick.

Smith Cotton Student Section

We are underway as the Smith Cotton student section is out in full force!

0:17
Hickman Battle Coin Toss

Hickman and Battle high school have just kicked off. Battle won the coin toss and will defer to the second half.

0:14
Hickman Kickoff

The kick. The game has started with the first play from Hickman against Battle.

0:10
Versailles Touchdown 1

Touchdown Tigers! Senior QB Adam Radcliff punches it in for 6.

0:05
West Plains Touchdown 1

Touchdown! After a long 5 minute opening drive, the Zizzers find 7 and take the lead.

0:08
Southern Boone Touchdown 1

Southern Boone with a touchdown in the first quarter, and the crowd is excited! It is all tied up.

0:11
Van-Far Interception

Feisty start for winless Van-Far as sophomore Nikos Connaway picks off a deep shot to the end zone. Connaway is also Van-Far’s QB.

0:11
Boonville Touchdown 1

We have a high scoring game early as Boonville QB Colby Caton runs it in for 6 for the Pirates. Extra point is good.

0:12
South Callaway Touchdown 1

South Callaway strikes first on a 30 yard run by Jacob Martin! After a punt by each team to start the game, South Callaway breaks through half…

0:12
Panthers Entrance

The hometown Panthers take the field. It’s about game time!

0:11
Jefferson City Touchdown 1

Jays star and Mid-Missouri Sports Locker cover athlete, David Bethune, scatters in the end zone to start the scoring!

0:11
North Callaway Touchdown 1

Manny Moreno punches in the TD for North Callaway to make it 7-0 Thunderbirds with 5:31 in the first quarter.

0:11
Hickman Touchdown 1

Touchdown Hickman against Battle. Two point conversion is no good.

0:12
Helias Coin Toss

Helias Catholic wins the coin toss, they elect to receive the first half kickoff!

0:11
Helias Touchdown 1

Helias Catholic’s running back Carson Brauner runs it in from 3-yards!

0:13
Montgomery Touchdown 1

“How you so fast?” -South Callaway players could be overheard saying to Montgomery County’s Adam Czemiewski after this impressive run to tie t…

Southern Boone Cheerleaders

It is the beginning of the second quarter here for Southern Boone vs Versailles. The Southern Boone cheerleaders are hoping to spell out a W-I-N!

0:13
Harrisburg Touchdown 2

Touchdown! Following a pick from Jace Carr for Harrisburg, Tanner Lanes throws a score to Austin Darwent and the Bulldogs extend the lead with…

0:11
Boonville Touchdown 2

Travis Dell punches it in for the Pirates from inside the five early in the second quarter. Extra point is good.

Panthers Sideline

The future of football… From helping on the the sidelines to dreams being on the field, everyone has to start somewhere.

0:09
South Callaway Touchdown 2

A game that initially looked like a defensive shootout has now seen three straight scoring drives, the latest capped by a 1 yard run by South …

0:04
Helias Touchdown 2

Helias Catholic’s Drew Miller threw a 38-yard pass to Andrew Miller for a touchdown!

0:06
Blair Oaks Touchdown 2

The Falcons respond with a touchdown of their own as RB Caden Garber runs it in. Extra point is blocked by 4-star recruit DJ Wesolak.

0:13
Jefferson City Touchdown 3

David Bethune is simply unreal! He makes defenders miss as he sprints for a 46 yard touchdown! His second touchdown of the night! Extra point …

0:05
Helias Touchdown 3

Helias Catholic’s Korbin Fisher runs in for a touchdown!

0:10
Blair Oaks Big Play

Falcons WR Zach Herigan hauls in a deep ball from QB Dylan Hair with 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

0:08
Battle Touchdown 2

Touchdown Battle against Hickman. Two-point conversion is good.

0:10
Owls Touchdown

Marshall Running back Axavier Reed breaks loose for a huge touchdown run to put the Owls on the board. Marshall then converted a 2 pt conversi…

0:12
South Callaway Receives Kick

Montgomery County scores a long TD, and we are tied again! South Callaway starts this drive with a long kickoff return for good field position.

0:10
California Touchdown 3

Moving over to Osage and California. With 17 seconds left in the first half, California wide receiver Trevor Myers finds the end zone!

0:06
North Callaway Fans

Manny Moreno is going off! The senior rushed to score another TD as the student section celebrates. North Callaway leads 25-0 with 2:51 to go in Q2.

0:23
Centralia Marching Band

Some marching band “Stairway to Heaven” in Centralia at halftime. Panthers trail Monroe City 16-0.

0:21
Montgomery Muffed Punt

Everything was going Montgomery’s way until this muffed punt gave the ball back to South Callaway with short field and less than two minutes i…

0:08
Blair Oaks Touchdown 4

Big 4th down conversion as QB Dylan Hair completes the pass to WR Adam Hall to put Blair Oaks up 7 with 15 seconds left in the first half.

0:08
Southern Boone Field Goal

With 1.1 seconds left in the game, junior Carter Salter kicks a 32-yard field goal to finish the half.

0:09
South Callaway Touchdown 3

South Callaway makes the most of a short field, scoring on a 1 yard run by Trace Helsel with 3.5 seconds left to take the lead into halftime!

0:12
North Callaway Touchdown 4

Blink, and you might miss North Callaway scoring. Senior Payton Olsson takes it to the house to make it 33-0 T-Birds.

0:07
North Callaway Endzone

Best view in the house! Local K-8 students and future Thunderbirds watch the game from the end zone.

0:17
Centralia Band

You can’t stop this Centralia crowd! They’re here for the long haul.

0:08
Helias Student Section

Helias Catholic leads 28-0 against Granite City at the half!

0:08
California Touchdown 4

California with a quick 2nd half opening drive to extend their lead to 24. Senior Drake Schlup jogs his way in for 6.

0:11
North Callaway Homecoming

It’s halftime in North Callaway, That means it’s also time for homecoming announcements. Thunderbirds lead 33-0.

0:13
Rock Bridge Touchdown 4

Rock Bridge's Jack Bower runs it in from the 2-yard line for the touchdown!

0:10
California Touchdown 5

California continues to roll in Osage, and Trevor Myers will not be denied! He bulldozes his way in for 6.

0:06
Hallsville Student Section

#31 Landyn Sievers catches deep pass in the end zone to increase the Hallsville lead.

0:05
Helias Cheerleaders

Touchdown! Helias Catholic’s cheerleaders celebrate as Ryan Klahr runs in from the 2-yard line!

0:12
Rock Bridge Touchdown 5

Rock Bridge’s Jack Bower runs it in for a score.

0:10
Hallsville Touchdown 5

#4 Tyger Cobb runs it into the end zone with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter. Conversion attempt is no good.

0:07
Osage Touchdown 3

There is no quit in this Osage team! Junior Derek Bradley up the middle for 6 to cut the California lead to 15 with 8:21 to go.

0:09
Cap City Touchdown 2

Capital City’s Ethan Wood runs it from the 1-yard line for the score.

