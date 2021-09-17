Friday Night Fever Week 4 photos and videos
Senior La’Javion Williams is expected to make an impact on offense for Battle Athletics as they host Hickman in the Friday Night Fever Game of…
It’s homecoming at North Callaway as the Thunderbirds host Van-Far. The North Callaway moms painted helmets for all of the football seniors ou…
Southern Boone knows how to start a game! BBQ and team spirit. Southern Boone (0-3) is playing Versailles (1-2) at home.
Senior Night Here at South Callaway High School.
Battle's J'Bonae McDonald is in band, cheerleading, and on the homecoming court. You can watch her on the sidelines in 20 minutes against Hickman.
15 minutes to kick here in Boonville as the Boonville Pirates host the reigning state champion Blair Oaks Falcons.
Starting off the night in Camdenton as the Lakers take on the visiting West Plains Zizzers.
Kickoff is just around the corner in Smith Cotton!
Battle of two great teams tonight. Boonville Pirates at home for the first time this season hosting Blair Oaks!
Van-Far won the toss and elected to receive. North Callaway will receive the second-half kick.
We are underway as the Smith Cotton student section is out in full force!
Hickman and Battle high school have just kicked off. Battle won the coin toss and will defer to the second half.
The kick. The game has started with the first play from Hickman against Battle.
Touchdown Tigers! Senior QB Adam Radcliff punches it in for 6.
Touchdown! After a long 5 minute opening drive, the Zizzers find 7 and take the lead.
Southern Boone with a touchdown in the first quarter, and the crowd is excited! It is all tied up.
Feisty start for winless Van-Far as sophomore Nikos Connaway picks off a deep shot to the end zone. Connaway is also Van-Far’s QB.
We have a high scoring game early as Boonville QB Colby Caton runs it in for 6 for the Pirates. Extra point is good.
South Callaway strikes first on a 30 yard run by Jacob Martin! After a punt by each team to start the game, South Callaway breaks through half…
The hometown Panthers take the field. It’s about game time!
Jays star and Mid-Missouri Sports Locker cover athlete, David Bethune, scatters in the end zone to start the scoring!
Manny Moreno punches in the TD for North Callaway to make it 7-0 Thunderbirds with 5:31 in the first quarter.
Touchdown Hickman against Battle. Two point conversion is no good.
Helias Catholic wins the coin toss, they elect to receive the first half kickoff!
Helias Catholic’s running back Carson Brauner runs it in from 3-yards!
“How you so fast?” -South Callaway players could be overheard saying to Montgomery County’s Adam Czemiewski after this impressive run to tie t…
It is the beginning of the second quarter here for Southern Boone vs Versailles. The Southern Boone cheerleaders are hoping to spell out a W-I-N!
Touchdown! Following a pick from Jace Carr for Harrisburg, Tanner Lanes throws a score to Austin Darwent and the Bulldogs extend the lead with…
Travis Dell punches it in for the Pirates from inside the five early in the second quarter. Extra point is good.
The future of football… From helping on the the sidelines to dreams being on the field, everyone has to start somewhere.
A game that initially looked like a defensive shootout has now seen three straight scoring drives, the latest capped by a 1 yard run by South …
Helias Catholic’s Drew Miller threw a 38-yard pass to Andrew Miller for a touchdown!
The Falcons respond with a touchdown of their own as RB Caden Garber runs it in. Extra point is blocked by 4-star recruit DJ Wesolak.
David Bethune is simply unreal! He makes defenders miss as he sprints for a 46 yard touchdown! His second touchdown of the night! Extra point …
Helias Catholic’s Korbin Fisher runs in for a touchdown!
Falcons WR Zach Herigan hauls in a deep ball from QB Dylan Hair with 5 minutes remaining in the first half.
Touchdown Battle against Hickman. Two-point conversion is good.
Marshall Running back Axavier Reed breaks loose for a huge touchdown run to put the Owls on the board. Marshall then converted a 2 pt conversi…
Montgomery County scores a long TD, and we are tied again! South Callaway starts this drive with a long kickoff return for good field position.
Moving over to Osage and California. With 17 seconds left in the first half, California wide receiver Trevor Myers finds the end zone!
Manny Moreno is going off! The senior rushed to score another TD as the student section celebrates. North Callaway leads 25-0 with 2:51 to go in Q2.
Some marching band “Stairway to Heaven” in Centralia at halftime. Panthers trail Monroe City 16-0.
Everything was going Montgomery’s way until this muffed punt gave the ball back to South Callaway with short field and less than two minutes i…
Big 4th down conversion as QB Dylan Hair completes the pass to WR Adam Hall to put Blair Oaks up 7 with 15 seconds left in the first half.
With 1.1 seconds left in the game, junior Carter Salter kicks a 32-yard field goal to finish the half.
South Callaway makes the most of a short field, scoring on a 1 yard run by Trace Helsel with 3.5 seconds left to take the lead into halftime!
Blink, and you might miss North Callaway scoring. Senior Payton Olsson takes it to the house to make it 33-0 T-Birds.
Best view in the house! Local K-8 students and future Thunderbirds watch the game from the end zone.
You can’t stop this Centralia crowd! They’re here for the long haul.
Helias Catholic leads 28-0 against Granite City at the half!
California with a quick 2nd half opening drive to extend their lead to 24. Senior Drake Schlup jogs his way in for 6.
It’s halftime in North Callaway, That means it’s also time for homecoming announcements. Thunderbirds lead 33-0.
Rock Bridge's Jack Bower runs it in from the 2-yard line for the touchdown!
California continues to roll in Osage, and Trevor Myers will not be denied! He bulldozes his way in for 6.
#31 Landyn Sievers catches deep pass in the end zone to increase the Hallsville lead.
Touchdown! Helias Catholic’s cheerleaders celebrate as Ryan Klahr runs in from the 2-yard line!
Rock Bridge’s Jack Bower runs it in for a score.
#4 Tyger Cobb runs it into the end zone with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter. Conversion attempt is no good.
There is no quit in this Osage team! Junior Derek Bradley up the middle for 6 to cut the California lead to 15 with 8:21 to go.
Capital City’s Ethan Wood runs it from the 1-yard line for the score.