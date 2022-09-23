Week 5 of Friday Night Fever is here.
KOMU 8's Game of the Week is Moberly at Hallsville. Join us on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for live coverage and tune in at 10 for the final scores and highlights from more than 15 area games!
Week 5 of Friday Night Fever is here.
KOMU 8's Game of the Week is Moberly at Hallsville. Join us on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for live coverage and tune in at 10 for the final scores and highlights from more than 15 area games!
To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.