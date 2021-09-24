Friday Night Fever Week 5 photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
FNF tonight in Moberly as the Spartans host the Fulton Hornets. Both teams looking for their first win of the season.
Central Missouri Football Fans, we are live for a big Lewis and Clark conference matchup between the hometown Fayette Falcons and the Westran …
It's senior night at Jefferson City High School as Jefferson City takes on Capital City!
The Tolton cheer team shows off their skills and gets the crowd ready for kickoff!
Tonight in Mexico there is a jersey raffle for a signed Molina jersey! Kickoff for the Mexico vs Hannibal game in 15 minutes.
A new tradition at Osage. All seniors wear mums to support fall sports. Here is Bekah Otto cheering on Osage against Hallsville. Kick off is i…
Away team Fulton Hornets getting pumped up before the game starts. A road win against the Moberly Spartans would be huge for their season.
Some heartwarming pregame sights as the Fayette Falcons held a charity tailgate in honor of David Moore, who sadly passed away last week, with…
About to get started, but Versailles players #79 Joe Bland, #27 Kyle Flieger and #25 Isaiah Waller have more than just football to worry about!
The Mexico Bulldogs take the field and get ready to play the Hannibal Pirates! The band, cheerleaders, and the crowd all get excited for the g…
3 minutes before kick off as the Jefferson City color guard and band perform the fight song!
Here at California HS as the Pintos (3-1) look to get a big win over the Boonville Pirates (3-1) on Senior Night.
California High School honoring their seniors before the big game tonight.
Joined here is John Warner Middle school special player #52 Charlotte Ortiz! “Sometimes I feel weird playing with all boys, but I like it now.…
Jefferson City has a 43 yard return at kickoff!
Grandview strikes first, punching in a rushing touchdown. The point after is good!
After a blocked punt by #9 Connor Acton, the Pirates punch it in with QB Colby Caton. The 2 point conversion is good.
Westran is cooking as freshman Marshall Kitchen hauls in a 23 yard TD from QB Derrick Merritt.
Blair Oaks QB Dylan Hair runs it in against Versailles for the first score of the night. Two-point conversion is good.
Number 6 Carson Brauner runs it in for the score! Starting off the game hot and fast with a 5 yard rushing touchdown!
Blair Oaks gets the ball back and swiftly scores again with a 71-yard TD pass to Junior Alec Wieberg!
Senior RB Tyler Patterson puts the Pintos on the board on Senior Night. 2 Point conversion is good.
Senior David Bethune runs it in for the touchdown to start the second quarter!
AJ Austene's catch puts Hallsville on the board against Osage. The two point conversion good.
RB Derieus Wallace runs it in from sixteen yards out! With a successful point after attempt, Moberly takes the lead over Fulton!
The home team answers swiftly against Blair Oaks, with freshmen WR Reese Murdock coming down with this unreal toss!
Pirates #7 Kaiser Greenwell catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown! Extra point is good.
Amazing juke by number 25 Ryan Klahr, giving the Crusaders the lead going into the 2nd quarter!
Not only has he thrown a TD, but Westran QB/FS Derrick Merritt has added a fumble recovery to his statline. Westran will take over on the 45 y…
Jefferson City senior David Bethune scores a 50 yard touchdown!
A front flip into the endzone! RB Derieus Wallace runs in his 2nd TD of the game, this one from 2 yards out. Point after is blocked, so Moberl…
Grandview does it again on the ground, adding their third rushing touchdown of the night, this one courtesy of #4 Clayton Riddle.
AJ Austene catches another touchdown for Hallsville against Osage. Hallsville fans love it.
A Fulton pass is intercepted by Moberly! The defense has yet another turnover. A play later, the offense punches it in from 2 yards out. The c…
The Fayette crowd goes wild after a 63 yard TD run by the Falcons.
With 4:35 left in the half, Kevin Pendelton runs it in for his 2nd touchdown of the game!
A long drive ends in Cadon Garber running it in for six. Extra point missed.
That's the sound of a Rock Bridge touchdown!
Tolton’s Trace Reddick celebrates with his teammates after tacking on Tolton’s first score of the night!
Battle’s Livingston Coaty sacks the QB, allowing Alijah Jackman to take it to the house and retake the lead for the Spartans!
Capital City senior Cortez Wilder runs it into the endzone for their first touchdown of the game!
The Tolton crowd is rocking in their Hawaiian/pool party night theme attire after watching their team get on the board!
After the solemn pregame tribute, Fayette FB DJ Moore makes his presence known with a 16 yard rush TD.
Jefferson City's #4 David Bethune runs it for another touchdown! 1:30 left in the half.
California’s Marching Band is looking classy in their cowboy hats.
Mexico #35 catches the ball and runs it in for a touchdown! Extra point is good!
The rout is on here for the hometown Spartans against Fulton. Another Moberly score, this time from RB Gage St. Clair. Moberly faithful celebr…
Halftime at tonight’s game marks Tolton’s annual fundraiser through a cash raffle, with the winner taking home $15,000. “Selling the tickets g…
Down 16-8 at half, the California High School Marching Band tells Pintos fans “Don’t Stop Believing."
A huge sack by Chase "Hollywood" Allen ends the 1st half! He made waves at the Mizzou Athletics Summer Camp as a WR/DE.
McKenzie Cassie (JR) and the Poplar Bluff cheerleaders hype up fans as the Mules look to make a comeback heading into the 4th quarter!