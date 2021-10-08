Friday Night Fever Week 7 photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
At Adkins Stadium here in Jefferson City for a matchup between Smith-Cotton (1-5) and Capital City (0-6). Tonight is one of Cap City’s three h…
Beautiful sunset from Kingdom City, MO as we’re about 25 minutes away from Week 7 of FNF between North Callaway (3-2) and Wright City (1-4).
Big game tonight as Rock Bridge (3-3, 2-1) hosts Battle (3-2, 2-1) for the Columbia Crosstown CMAC Conference Clash!
Picture-perfect night for football here in Boonville, Missouri, where the Pirates are getting set to take on Versailles.
Jefferson City (3-3) hits the road tonight to battle against Helias (5-1). Jefferson City enters this contest on a 3-game winning streak where…
Hickman tries to get back in the win column against the 2020 District State Champs Ray-Pec in football. The Hickman Dance team is having their…
Senior WR Martez Nabors smiles before being honored on field during Moberly's Senior Night. We are fifteen minutes away from kickoff!
Out tweeting FNF again tonight in Missouri! I’m here in Eldon as the Mustangs host the mighty California Pintos on their homecoming night.
The stage is set for the two best offenses in Mid-Missouri. It’s showtime!
Here at Fayette High School as the 5-1 Falcons take on the undefeated Bulldogs of Harrisburg. Should be quite the shootout under the lights tonight.
I’m here tonight covering some more Friday Night Football here in Marshall. Both the Marshall Owls and the Fulton Hornets look to get their fi…
Hannibal makes QUICK work of their first drive scoring in 45 seconds, thanks to a quick slant pass to RB Markahl Humphrey. Moberly 0 | Han…
TOUCHDOWN! Slater strikes first tonight with a touchdown for 6! PAT is good! SLATER 7 | TIPTON 0
The Moberly coaching staff looks on as the Spartans botch the punt, setting Hannibal up in the Redzone Moberly 0 | Hannibal 14 1st 6:27