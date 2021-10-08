Friday Night Fever Week 7 photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

Cap City Board

At Adkins Stadium here in Jefferson City for a matchup between Smith-Cotton (1-5) and Capital City (0-6). Tonight is one of Cap City’s three h…

Kingdom City sunset

Beautiful sunset from Kingdom City, MO as we’re about 25 minutes away from Week 7 of FNF between North Callaway (3-2) and Wright City (1-4).

Rock Bridge Conference Clash

Big game tonight as Rock Bridge (3-3, 2-1) hosts Battle (3-2, 2-1) for the Columbia Crosstown CMAC Conference Clash!

Boonville vs Versailles

Picture-perfect night for football here in Boonville, Missouri, where the Pirates are getting set to take on Versailles.

Jefferson City vs Helias helmets and trophy

Jefferson City (3-3) hits the road tonight to battle against Helias (5-1). Jefferson City enters this contest on a 3-game winning streak where…

Hickman dance team youth clinic

Hickman tries to get back in the win column against the 2020 District State Champs Ray-Pec in football. The Hickman Dance team is having their…

Moberly Senior Night

Senior WR Martez Nabors smiles before being honored on field during Moberly's Senior Night. We are fifteen minutes away from kickoff! 

Eldon vs California homecoming night

Out tweeting FNF again tonight in Missouri! I’m here in Eldon as the Mustangs host the mighty California Pintos on their homecoming night.

Blair Oaks vs Hallsville

The stage is set for the two best offenses in Mid-Missouri. It’s showtime!

Fayette vs Harrisburg

Here at Fayette High School as the 5-1 Falcons take on the undefeated Bulldogs of Harrisburg. Should be quite the shootout under the lights tonight. 

Marshall vs Fulton

I’m here tonight covering some more Friday Night Football here in Marshall. Both the Marshall Owls and the Fulton Hornets look to get their fi…

0:06
Hannibal first touchdown

Hannibal makes QUICK work of their first drive scoring in 45 seconds, thanks to a quick slant pass to RB Markahl Humphrey. Moberly   0 |   Han…

0:11
Slater touchdown

TOUCHDOWN! Slater strikes first tonight with a touchdown for 6! PAT is good! SLATER 7 | TIPTON 0

Hannibal up 14

The Moberly coaching staff looks on as the Spartans botch the punt, setting Hannibal up in the Redzone Moberly   0  |   Hannibal   14 1st  6:27

