Friday Night Fever Week 8 photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Blair Oaks quarterback, Dylan Hair prepares for their game against Southern Boone on this chilly night. If Blair Oaks wins this one tonight, i…
Eldon hosts Boonville tonight for senior night.
Grandma Janice Meldurm is cheering on her grandsons Wyatt Meldrum & Zach Herigon against Southern Boone. She is a substitute at Blair Oaks…
Westran faces Marceline tonight for the pink out game!
It’s senior night at Mexico as they play Moberly!
Battle High School hosts Jeff City tonight. Kickoff at 7pm!
Real grass field here at Hallsville and its is muuuuuddy! This one could get ugly folks.
It’s Senior Night at Salisbury where the Panthers host the Fayette Falcons.
Jeania Samuels is here supporting her twin grandsons #22 Hayven Samuels & #77 Gaven Sameuls on the Harrisburg football team in the cold th…
The Tigers are entering the field and ready for this match up!
Harrisburg is ready to play!
South Callaway (4-3) hosting the undefeated Bowling Green Bobcats tonight.
Battle is HYPED as they run out before kick!
South Callaway is taking us back to the 70s for Homecoming tonight.
#32 Jace Carr with the touchdown for Harrisburg!
Passing touchdown for Blair Oaks! Dylan Hair throws it to Alec Wieberg. 2 point conversion good.
Hallsville strikes first with a short run for 6!
Hickman High School cheerleaders toss KOMU T-shirts to the stands!
Versailles scores the first touchdown of the game! Extra point was good!
Dalton getting done with his feet this time running through a pair of Bulldog tackles for the score.
AJ Austene is on both ends of the ball tonight! He started the drive with an interception and ended it with an 11 yard touchdown reception to …
Touchdown! #4 Cooper Mehl catches the deep ball over two Cuba defenders for the games first score. Tolton also would be successful on the two …
Interception! Eldon shuts Boonville down in the redzone with the pick by Baylor Pearson. The flag was for holding and will hurt the Mustangs’ …
Garren Vroman scores the opening touchdown on a 4th down run from four yards to put Fayette on top.
Moberly is first on the scoreboard with a touchdown from Derieus Wallace! Extra point is good.
#40 Braden Wyatt with the touchdown for Harrisburg!
Trace Helsel punches it in for South Callaway tie ball game with a minute left in Q1.
Battle’s cheerleaders pumped up the crowd after the Battle offense put some life into the team, answering Jeff City with a score! The two-poin…
Another quick score for the Jeff City Jays, this one a run by QB Hayden Wells (#5).
Touchdown Southern Boone against Blair Oaks. Eagles' Jacob Bowled with a 50 yard run from and extra point good.
Harrison Fowler with the 9 yard touchdown reception to extend Hallsville’s lead some more!
Touchdown Cuba! #24 Brian DeClue fights his way into the end zone to tie the game at 14. The Cuba 2pt Conversion was no good.
#24 Gunner Bryant adds on 6 more for the Bobcats this time on defense picks off Buckner’s pass and takes it the distance.
Running touchdown for Blair Oaks' Cadon Garber against Southern Boone.
Another touchdown for Rock Bridge!
Battle’s Garret Murray celebrates with his teammates after putting 6 on the board for the Spartans. The two point conversion following the pla…