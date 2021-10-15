Friday Night Fever.png

Friday Night Fever Week 8 photos and videos from around mid-Missouri

0:12
Dylan Hair Warm Up

Blair Oaks quarterback, Dylan Hair prepares for their game against Southern Boone on this chilly night. If Blair Oaks wins this one tonight, i…

Eldon Before Kickoff

Eldon hosts Boonville tonight for senior night.

Janice Meldurm

Grandma Janice Meldurm is cheering on her grandsons Wyatt Meldrum & Zach Herigon against Southern Boone. She is a substitute at Blair Oaks…

Westran Before Kickoff

Westran faces Marceline tonight for the pink out game!

Senior Night at Mexico

It’s senior night at Mexico as they play Moberly!

Battle Before Kickoff

Battle High School hosts Jeff City tonight. Kickoff at 7pm!

Hallsville Field

Real grass field here at Hallsville and its is muuuuuddy! This one could get ugly folks.

Salisbury Senior Night

It’s Senior Night at Salisbury where the Panthers host the Fayette Falcons.

Jeania Samuels

Jeania Samuels is here supporting her twin grandsons #22 Hayven Samuels & #77 Gaven Sameuls on the Harrisburg football team in the cold th…

0:21
Marceline Entrance

The Tigers are entering the field and ready for this match up! 

0:08
Harrisburg Entrance

Harrisburg is ready to play!

0:10
South Callaway Entrance

South Callaway (4-3) hosting the undefeated Bowling Green Bobcats tonight.

0:04
Battle Entrance

Battle is HYPED as they run out before kick!

South Callaway Homecoming

South Callaway is taking us back to the 70s for Homecoming tonight.

0:13
Harrisburg's Jace Carr Touchdown

#32 Jace Carr with the touchdown for Harrisburg!

0:06
Blair Oaks' Alec Wieberg Touchdown

Passing touchdown for Blair Oaks! Dylan Hair throws it to Alec Wieberg. 2 point conversion good.

0:12
Hallsville Touchdown

Hallsville strikes first with a short run for 6!

0:08
Hickman Cheerleader T-Shirt Toss

Hickman High School cheerleaders toss KOMU T-shirts to the stands!

0:14
Versailles Touchdown

Versailles scores the first touchdown of the game! Extra point was good!

0:11
Bowling Green Touchdown

Dalton getting done with his feet this time running through a pair of Bulldog tackles for the score.

0:17
Hallsville's AJ Austene Touchdown

AJ Austene is on both ends of the ball tonight! He started the drive with an interception and ended it with an 11 yard touchdown reception to …

0:05
Tolton's Cooper Mehl Touchdown

Touchdown! #4 Cooper Mehl catches the deep ball over two Cuba defenders for the games first score. Tolton also would be successful on the two …

0:12
Eldon's Baylor Pearson Interception

Interception! Eldon shuts Boonville down in the redzone with the pick by Baylor Pearson. The flag was for holding and will hurt the Mustangs’ …

0:13
Fayette's Garren Vroman Touchdown

Garren Vroman scores the opening touchdown on a 4th down run from four yards to put Fayette on top.

0:07
Moberly's Derieus Wallace Touchdown

Moberly is first on the scoreboard with a touchdown from Derieus Wallace! Extra point is good.

0:12
Harrisburg's Braden Wyatt Touchdown

#40 Braden Wyatt with the touchdown for Harrisburg!

0:11
South Callaway's Trace Helsel Touchdown

Trace Helsel punches it in for South Callaway tie ball game with a minute left in Q1. 

0:06
Battle Cheerleaders

Battle’s cheerleaders pumped up the crowd after the Battle offense put some life into the team, answering Jeff City with a score! The two-poin…

0:07
Jefferson City's Hayden Wells Touchdown

Another quick score for the Jeff City Jays, this one a run by QB Hayden Wells (#5).

0:09
Southern Boone's Jacob Bowled

Touchdown Southern Boone against Blair Oaks. Eagles' Jacob Bowled with a 50 yard run from and extra point good.

0:12
Hallsville's Harrison Fowler Touchdown

Harrison Fowler with the 9 yard touchdown reception to extend Hallsville’s lead some more!

0:12
Cuba's Brian DeClue Touchdown

Touchdown Cuba! #24 Brian DeClue fights his way into the end zone to tie the game at 14. The Cuba 2pt Conversion was no good.

0:20
Bowling Green's Gunner Bryant Pick 6

#24 Gunner Bryant adds on 6 more for the Bobcats this time on defense picks off Buckner’s pass and takes it the distance.

0:05
Blair Oaks' Cadon Garber Touchdown

Running touchdown for Blair Oaks' Cadon Garber against Southern Boone.

0:15
Rock Bridge Touchdown

Another touchdown for Rock Bridge!

0:08
Battle's Garret Murray Touchdown Celebration

Battle’s Garret Murray celebrates with his teammates after putting 6 on the board for the Spartans. The two point conversion following the pla…

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Recommended for you