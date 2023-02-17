KOMU 8 Sports went to 15 basketball games for Friday Night Hoops. Click the link to see how your local teams did.
FNF hoops went to 15 games including a CMAC doubleheader against Hickman at Battle.
The Bruins got a full team-effort in their last home game of the season as they cruise to an 82-15 victory over Northeast Kansas City.
Columbia Games:
The Mizzou Men's Basketball team was out in full force in a close Columbia matchup.
Kaelyn Johnson scored 23 for the Spartans and became the team's all-time leading scorer.
It is Tolton's first loss against St. Francis Borgia in there 11th meeting all-time.
Other games:
The Jays take care of business at home to clinch 1st place in the CMAC beating Capital City 74-43
The Eagles came back from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter to stay undefeated in conference play
The Eagles claim the Tri-County Conference Girls Basketball Championship with tonight's victory
Mexico held Moberly to seven points in the first quarter as DJ Long and Jordan Shelton dropped in a combined 12 layups.
Moberly's hot shooting powered them to an early 24-2 advantage, and from there on out it was all Spartans.
Centralia faced off against Clark County at home and won big. Centralia controlled the momentum for the entire game, winning big 55-19 led by …
Centrallia hosts Clark County for senior night the Panthers controlled the paint the entire game and held on for the win
Eugene defense leads Eagles to a win over South Callaway. Their full game full court press led to a myriad of steals and scores to boost the E…
The Falcons looked like the better team from the start, playing good team basketball from tipoff. The scoring was spread out, as buckets came …
