It is tournament time.
FNF hoops went to 11 men's high school basketball games in Mid-Missouri. Find out how your team did below.
Tournament Games:
Tolton will play Springfield Catholic in Class Four Sectionals on March 6th.
Tolton celebrates after clinching its third straight district title.
The Irish reigned supreme at the final buzzer, celebrating their district title.
Jace Kesel and Isaac Green ran the court for the Hornets and helped them to earn a comfortable lead against the Independent Cavaliers.
Jordan Martin leads the Jays to District final.
Second-seeded Borgia ended Camdenton's season on Friday.
Bruins move on to Class 6 District 7 final behind 26-point performance by Brady Davidson
In the class 6 district 7 semifinal, Battle took down Hickman behind 16 points from Vernell Holt Jr. and 12 from Tate McCubbin.
Glasgow's Edris Hamilton scores 26 points to lead the yellow jackets to its first final four in six years.
Cooper Francis had 17 points to lead the Panthers to the final four.
Cole Camp's season concludes in the Class 3 state quarterfinals. Cole Camp finishes season with a 22-8 record.