COLUMBIA - The Father Tolton Catholic Trailblazers are having a dominant season sitting at 6-2. With a matchup Friday night against the Fayette Falcons, they can earn a home playoff game heading into the postseason.
However, the success of the team didn't happen overnight. In 2020, the team had only one win and no wins the year in 2019. That's when head coach and former Missouri tight end Michael Egnew had to find more ways to get kids involved with football.
"We can't go out and get kids from town and recruit them here," Egnew said. "We had 17 kids on the team at first, 240 kids in the school, and 17 kids on the team."
However, that was Egnew's first year on the job. Now the team has over 50 players, and the way that happened isn't typical.
"What we do is we go into our own hallways and try to get the kids that are the appropriate size, or talent, and try to get those kids to come out for football," Egnew said.
The hallway hunting, as funny as it sounds, has proven to be successful for the football program.
"We have multiple seniors this year," Egnew said. "Some of these guys that have never played football in their life are now on the team, starters."
The roster size has grown since hallway hunting began, and Egnew didn't stop with that. He started borrowing other athletes at the school and convincing them to play football.
"Both James and Cameron Lee, those guys are basketball players that are converted to football," Egnew said. "The baseball team, Jake Ryan, our starting quarterback, he was playing baseball. We got him to come out and play football."
Those acquisitions have been huge for the Trailblazers. Ryan and the Lee brothers have been a lethal combination through the air, and James Lee has been a punt return threat.
"I wasn't going to play my junior year," Lee said. "They had their first game of the season, and the football mode from freshman year came back to me, so I joined the team mid-year that year."
When asked about the transition from basketball to football, Lee said he had always played football "in the backyard."
With a win against the Fayette Falcons, Tolton will most likely host their first playoff game. Fayette is 5-3 coming into the matchup, so converted athletes like Ryan and Lee will need to be sharp to secure home field advantage next week.