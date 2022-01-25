Father Tolton Catholic High School Athletic and Activities Director Gary Link will step down from his position at the end of the school year, according to a news release.
Link was appointed interim athletic director in March 2019. That summer, he was given the position permanently.
During Link's tenure, Tolton won eight team state championships, nine individual state championships and ten team district championships.
In addition to his role as athletic and activities director, Link also coaches JV and freshmen boys basketball.
Link thanked staff, coaches and students in a news release Tuesday.
"I'm especially grateful to have had the honor of interacting with so many outstanding students, student-athletes, coaches, and staff and I'm thankful for the numerous achievements we've collectively attained," he said.
The search for Link's successor will begin in the coming weeks, according to the news release.