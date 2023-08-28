COLUMBIA - Tolton boys soccer maintained its perfect start to the season, as the Trailblazers defeated St. Louis Christian 2-1 Monday night at home.
Freshman Baker Thornburg tallied the first goal of the game for the 'Blazers, putting Tolton at a 1-0 advantage. The score marked Thornburg's first goal of the season.
Tolton carried this momentum throughout the entire first half, adding another goal off the set piece from senior Jacob Tipton to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
Tolton's solid play also translated on the defensive end, as the 'Blazers held St. Louis Christian scoreless for the entire opening 40 minutes.
However, St. Louis Christian fought to get back in the contest in the second. Kyle Plastridge led the late charge for St. Louis Christian, scoring with just over five minutes to go.
Despite this push, Tolton managed to hang on to its 2-1 lead and secure a win over St. Louis Christian for the second consecutive season.
Brandon Russell, who is in his first year as the Trailblazers' head coach, said he was pleased with his team's performance on the offensive end Monday.
"I think we moved the ball pretty well," Russell said. "We got into the final third and then from there we created some good chances."
Tolton looks to improve on its 2-0 start as the team faces Rock Bridge on Thursday in its first road game of the season.