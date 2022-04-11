COLUMBIA - Pat Kelly has been hired as the next athletic director at Tolton Catholic High School. Kelly began working at Tolton Catholic in 2011, as a part of the first faculty members.
Kelly will succeed Gary Link, who has been the athletic director since 2019. Kelly and Link will work together over the next 2 months in a "transitional period." There are currently three head coaching openings in girls basketball, girls golf and volleyball at the high school.
Kelly earned both his bachelor’s in secondary education and his secondary and middle school social studies certification from the University of Missouri. He earned his master’s in educational leadership from Columbia College in 2020.
“We were fortunate to have a number of qualified candidates for the position, but what stood out about Pat was his wealth of understanding of the school’s mission and culture,” Dr. Dan Everett, Tolton Catholic’s president and principal, said.
During his time at Tolton Catholic, Kelly has taught government, geography, U.S. history, world history, health, P.E., intro to law, current events and AP US history.
Kelly has also served as head coach of the track team when Tolton Catholic won the 2015 and 2016 girls state championships and the 2021 boys state championship. He has held the role of head track coach since 2014.
“I feel blessed to be able to transition into this new role at a place that I have dedicated my entire professional career to and care deeply about its future success. I am looking forward to working with our incredible students in this new capacity as well as our dedicated coaches and supportive community. My primary focus will be to ensure that all students have the best experience possible with our athletics and activities program,” Kelly said.
Tolton’s athletic and activities director oversees 20 Missouri State High School Activities Association varsity sports and fine arts, as well as 14 other clubs and activities.