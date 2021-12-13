Tolton cheer team perseveres to win fourth straight state title

COLUMBIA − Father Tolton Catholic High School added another piece of hardware to its trophy collection this past weekend.
Tolton's cheer team clinched the Class 2 Large State Champions title Sunday, their fifth state championship since 2015 and their fourth straight state championship.
It adds to the continued dominant run for the cheerleading program which started competing fully in 2013.
Head coach Laura Sasser, who has overseen the program since the very beginning, said this accomplishment is extraordinary.
"This is my fifth championship at Tolton," Sasser said. "It feels really great to win four straight championships."
Sasser said the championships are a team effort.
"I'm pretty proud that I kept this team competitive," Sasser said. "But I had help along the way. I had great assistant coaches, they help me fill the gaps along the way."
There were a lot of bumps along the way to get to where they are, Sasser said. She explained this season's championship was probably her most stressful season yet.
"This year we had the most adversity we ever had as a team," Sasser said. "I had one of my best athletes have a stress fracture in her ankle. I had one of my flyers [the cheerleaders at the top] get a concussion."
It didn't end there, Sasser said.
"This past week, all my girls got [non COVID-19] sick. They were all pretty ill," she said.
"Our routine is an aerobic workout for sure, and having them sick, it was touch and go there for a while. But luckily they came through and I sent an email out to them today telling them how proud I am of their mental toughness and desire to win," Sasser said.
Sasser also said it was also pretty tough to balance raising a family and keeping this program so competitive.
"My older daughter and my husband would have to do a lot of things around the house to keep things going," Sasser said. "For me and my other daughter, who was on the cheer team the four years before this, we were there together doing all this."
"I give credit to my family for letting me gone all the time," she joked.
Sasser said she used multiple motivational tactics over the years to help the girls and herself to persevere through the challenges. But she found one specific one that inspired her the most, and it came from a different sport.
"Back in 2017, I found a poem called the 'Man Who Thinks He Can,'" Sasser said. "Arnold Palmer carried that poem in his pocket his entire golf career."
"I started reading it to my girls. I gave them all one, made them put one in their backpacks. Anytime they start to doubt themselves, we pull it out and we read it," Sasser said.
Sasser gave props to both the school and the parents for being so supportive of the program, especially when it came to the mats.
In cheerleading, nine mats are needed to be able compete. She said the school bought half of the mats, while cheer parents chipped in for the rest.
"I'm so happy that I work at Tolton Catholic. They been so supportive," Sasser exclaimed. "They make sure that we have all the mats that we need."
KOMU 8 asked about what she wants to do now that the season is over, and Sasser already had a specific goal in mind.
"I'm already thinking about winning the state championship next year," she said.