COLUMBIA - The Tolton boy's basketball team hosted Fatima in their home opener Tuesday night and won 66-53. The Trailblazer's James Lee had 25 points on the night and the Comets' Nate Brandt finished with 30.
Tolton (2-1) faced Fatima (4-1) in the Trailblazers third game of the season. Fatima got a fast 7-0 start on the night, but a couple buckets later from the Trailblazers made it 5-9 with 4:52 left in the first. At the end of the first quarter Tolton trailed 16-11.
Fatima didn’t give up their lead through the second quarter and went into the half up 27-26. Fatima’s Nate Brandt had 17 points at the half and Tolton’s James Lee had 10 at the half.
Tolton would go on to win the game 66-53 with Lee leading the way for Tolton with 25 points and Fatima’s lead score Brandt finishes with 33.