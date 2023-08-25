COLUMBIA — Tolton senior quarterback Jake Ryan and his younger brother and wide receiver Sam Ryan have been connecting for passes as long as they can remember.
"My earliest memories are probably I think I was 5, he was 4 and playing flag football at Upward Football," Jake Ryan said. "It definitely helped out a lot being able to build chemistry from a young age, but obviously we've always played catch in the backyard and building the chemistry that helps out today."
Over a decade later as high school upperclassmen, the Ryan brothers are using their lifetime of chemistry to lead the Trailblazer offense.
"It means a lot being able to have that bond with him," Sam Ryan said. "It's more than just being a brother, it's being a teammate too."
In his junior season, Jake threw for upward of 2000 yards with 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with the best part of it being able to connect with his brother.
"It was a lot of fun connecting with him and other receivers but especially him," Jake Ryan said. "Hearing 'A Ryan to Ryan' connection — I heard that a couple times, which is pretty cool. Definitely a lot of fun throwing to him; he makes a lot of big plays happen and sometimes even makes me look good."
Sam had some compliments for his quarterback and older brother, too.
"His best trait is his deep ball," Sam Ryan said. "He's got a strong arm."
Aside from the Ryan-to-Ryan connection, the two have their personal goals as well.
"I'm looking to break some personal records; last year I set a new touchdown record at the school and would like to break that, too," Jake Ryan said.
For Sam Ryan, he and Tolton's other top wide receiver have a goal to combine for 30 touchdowns this season.
"I think we're both pretty good receivers, and that goal is capable for us, so that's what we're going to try to do this year," Sam Ryan said.
In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Tolton football combined for just six wins before a 7-3 campaign in 2022, resulting in an early playoff defeat leaving head coach Michael Egnew and the Trailblazers still seeking a first-ever district title.
"I think we have all the skill sets, all the tools to do so," Egnew said. "I think district championships are out there and available for people to win. It's difficult, it's always hard to win, but we're going to come out and try to win it."
The Ryan brothers are treating what could be their final season playing football together with that same mentality.
"Our main focus is a district championship — which the school doesn't have one — and after district championship hopefully a state championship," Jake Ryan said.
"I think we'll be able to be the best offense in CoMo," Sam Ryan said. "I think we got the skills and the players to do so."