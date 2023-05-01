COLUMBIA - Tolton girls soccer said goodbye to 10 seniors Monday night. Four of these seniors earned goals against St. Paul Lutheran, resulting in a 7-0 victory.
Senior Ashley Wilkerson scored the first goal of the night, which was shortly followed by another goal from Kenadie May in the first 15-minute span of the first half.
Near the end of the first half, Madison Taylor passed the ball through the defender, and scored the last goal of the first half.
St. Paul Lutheran had a difficult time defending Tolton in the second.
Within the first ten minutes, Macie Parmer took a clean hit to the goal.
Rachel Broniec hits two back-to-back goals eight minutes apart from one another.
With less than thirty seconds left on the clock, Gracie Boyd made the last goal of the night.
The Trailblazers will go on the road to take on Christian High School Tuesday.