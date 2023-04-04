COLUMBIA - The Tolton Trailblazers lost 2-1 against St. Francis Borgia in girl's soccer on Tuesday. The Blazers drop to 1-2 in the young season.
The first half was all Knights. Abigail Schutte scored the first goal of the game for either team with a deep shot from about midfield.
Both goalkeepers were keeping their teams alive in the second half. Tolton's Rachel Tipton had a few saves but allowed one more goal in the second half. Haylee Stieffermann found the open field and put Borgia up 2-0.
Claire Turgeon had several saves to keep the Blazers scoreless for much of the game. Tolton made its first goal with about 11 minutes left in the game when Aubrey Willmeth passed to an open Adelaide Devine for the score.
The Blazers will be back on the field Wednesday with a game at Bishop DuBourg.