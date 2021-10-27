COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Best, Tolton's head girl's basketball coach for the past year, announced Tuesday she was resigning from her position effective immediately. 

Assistant coach Sam Sexauer has been named the team's interim head coach while the school decides whether a new head coach can be hired before the start of the season. Assistant coach Kenya Houston will remain on staff as well. 
 
"We would like to thank Coach Best for her efforts and contributions to Tolton girl's basketball over the last year," Athletic Director Gary Link said. "We have a great group of young women that are excited to play for the Trailblazers this year and our focus will immediately turn to finding their next leader. We wish Coach Best well in her future." 
 
Sexauer has coached basketball at Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School for the past six years and coached several of the current girls on Tolton's roster, according to a news release.

