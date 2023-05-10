COLUMBIA — Growing up in a baseball family, Tolton head baseball coach Ehrich Chick knew exactly where his career path would take him.
"Having a father that had the experience both playing and coaching really kind of helped me progress as a player and shape my foundation as a coach till this day," Chick said.
Ehrich's father, Bobby Chick, was a pitcher in high school in Rifle, Colorado, before playing college baseball at Oral Roberts and Missouri. He later transitioned into coaching in mid-Missouri, where he was the head coach at Harrisburg, Hickman and Centralia.
"He was the head coach when I started playing at Hickman," Chick said. "Anybody can attest that being a coach's kid there is a lot of pressure, so you feel like you have to perform being the coach's son."
Chick was also an all-district player and part of Hickman's 2008 District Championship team.
"We're in a district semi-final my junior year and I wasn't playing well and my father had some words for me to motivate me, and so the next bat I had I actually hit a home run to put us up against Helias," Chick said. "That's a memory that will always stick with me."
Chick played his college ball at Colorado Mesa University before coming back to Columbia to coach for his younger brother, Cam.
"Coaching my brother's team when he was 11 and 12 and seeing the progress that kids would make when I worked with them kind of clicked with me saying, this is something I could do," Chick said.
Chick coached at Centralia from 2013 to 2015. He was hired as the hitting coach at Hickman from 2015 to 2016, before coming to Tolton as their junior varsity coach for two seasons. He was named Tolton's varsity baseball head coach in May 2019.
"When I got to Tolton, there was kind of just a different environment," Chick said. "Tolton had been struggling for a while, certain things just weren't gelling, and they were just missing that link."
After Chick's first season at Tolton in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team quickly transitioned into a contender in 2021 and won 14 games on path to a District Championship title.
"The 2021 team, that's a team you won't forget," Chick said. "Even though we didn't win state that year, winning that first district title was something that was really special for us."
In 2022, the Trailblazers built on their success, en route to winning their final 14 games and their first state championship in program history by defeating Springfield Catholic 8-4 in the Class 3 State Championship Game.
"When they set their mind to it, they were unstoppable as it showed," Chick said. "Were they the best team in state? Obviously yeah they were, but they were just a group of boys who came together and fought until the end."
After winning that state championship, Chick said the most special moment was spending it with his father.
"You know, for him to tell me that he was proud of me and the hard work that I had put into building this program — as much as those players deserve the credit — to be able to share that moment with my father was absolutely probably one of the best moments of my life," Chick said.
And now Chick looks to follow in his father's footsteps even more, this time as a mentor and coach to his 4-year-old son, Easton, who is Tolton's bat boy this season.
"I just kind of thought about that would be really fun to have my son in the dugout with me," Chick said. "To be able to share those memories with my son down the road is something that I truly hope and cherish to have."
With Tolton's baseball players embracing the family atmosphere.
"They hang out with him, they have fun with him and so I can't thank the boys enough for welcoming Easton into the dugout," Chick said.
The Trailblazers will begin their quest for a state championship repeat, as they begin the district playoffs this weekend with a matchup against Fulton.