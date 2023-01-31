FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night.
The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers.
Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
Tolton trailed by 1 at halftime. The halftime score was 20-19 Fulton. The Hornets ended up pulling away in the 4th as Sam Hedgpath made a clutch three pointer, along with Kier Henderson knocking down a shot from distance.
Fulton takes care of business, winning 54-42.