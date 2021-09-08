FULTON - Fulton High School has canceled its football game Friday due to positive COVID-19 cases.
It has also canceled its JV game on Monday. The teams were set to play Richmond.
A tweet from Fulton Activities says the team has confirmed positive COVID-19 tests for multiple individuals.
Today, 9/8/21, the Fulton Football team has confirmed positive COVID-19 tests for multiple individuals. Due to this recent discovery, Fulton Public Schools will CANCEL Friday night's home game vs. Richmond (9/10/2021), and Monday night's J.V. game vs. Richmond (9/13/2021). pic.twitter.com/xcJ9eLL7fm— Fulton Activities (@FPSActivities) September 8, 2021
The Fulton Public Schools COVID-19 tracker has not been updated since Tuesday, but it currently says the district has 23 active cases and 98 people in quarantine. Masks are not required, except on buses, but the district encourages social distancing, according to its Return to Learn plan.