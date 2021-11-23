Fulton Head Coach Justin Gilmore reflects on the 2020-21 season, “We had a very successful year last year. We tied Mexico for a share of the conference title. We ran off 15 straight wins at one point in the year and the only game we lost in regulation was our last game of the year in the District title game against Tolton.”
An impressive 19-3 record will springboard this veteran team into the 2021-22 season. The Hornets will see the return of nearly their entire line-up from last season. It starts in the backcourt with junior guard Walker Gohring (6'0, 160) who averaged 12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 77.4% FT%, 35.4% 3pt% and was named 1st team All-Conference and All-District.
“Walker is a do everything player for our team,” bragged Coach Gilmore. “He can handle the ball and score from anywhere. We will look to Walker to be one of our leaders this year.”
Junior guard/forward combo player Josh Reams (6'3,230) returns after averaging 11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 37.2% 3pt%, 75% FT%. Second team all-conference. Josh is one of our leaders on the court and at practice. He is one of our better shooters and brings a lot to our team on the defensive side of the ball,” commented coach.
Junior forward Colby Lancaster (6'6, 220) averaged 7.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 59% FG% last season and coach states, “Colby was a force for us down low last year. He had many highlight dunks and we are hoping he takes a huge leap in his junior year.”
Super-Sophomore Javar Galbreath (6'5, 220) averaged 6.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 68.6% FG%. and played big minutes for the Hornets off the bench as a freshman. He'll look to help anchor the defense and give the squad an inside-outside scoring threat.
Junior guard Donovan Wiegel (6'3, 175) returns after averaging 4.5 ppg, 3 rpg last year. Donovan will be sidelined due to injury at the beginning of the year, but coach is hoping he has a speedy recovery and can make it back on the court this year. The depth in this program is shown through their veteran players earning playing time this year.
Senior guard Lincoln Smith (5'10) played some off the bench last year and is a smart and crafty guard. He could play some point guard this year. Senior guard Brynn Bynum (6'0) can guard and play just about every position. Coach calls him a “Tough player and a guy who helps keep things loose for our group.”
Another versatile player is junior Tyreion Logan (5'9) who can guard multiple positions for the Hornets and is a guy who is a very hard worker and will do anything the team needs him to do. Junior guard Dusty Hagens (5'10) is another both-sides-of-the-ball player; a great scorer with a high motor.
Sophomore guard Rowdy Gohring (5'9) led the JV team in scoring last year and is a natural shooter and scorer. Other contributors off the bench will be senior Ziek Reed (6'0) who is solid on both sides of the ball and can guard multiple positions and senior Ryan Newman (6'5) who hasn’t played the last couple of years, but he will bring much need post depth for the team.
Last season, the Hornets averaged 66 points per game and coach believes that mark will improve this season, “We believe we will have a very balanced attack. We have a nice combination of inside and outside scoring. Our group has been together for a while now so they know each other's strengths and are great at complimenting each other. Depth will also be a strength for us this year as we could potentially go 9 or 10 deep with this group.”
On the defensive end any improvement would be a bonus as the Hornets only allowed opponents 53 ppg last year. “These guys really bought in to team defense last year and worked extremely hard to turn a weakness into one of our biggest strengths,” coach explained. “We look for them to take another step forward this year.” On the upcoming season coach states, “We play in an extremely tough conference (NCMC) with great teams and coaches, and it will take our best every night if we want to be successful this year. Excited to get started and see what the new season brings!”