Fulton Head Coach Matt Wilbers reflects on the ups and downs of last season’s 7-16 campaign. “Covid impacted everyone's season differently, but two team-wide quarantines early in the season led to some inconsistencies. Once we came back from Christmas break we got things rolling finishing third in the Harrisburg Tournament and then nearly 2 weeks of snow days sidelined us again leading into our late stretch of conference and districts. Our defense was our strong point on the season leading to the most wins (7) since the 15/16 season. We were very senior heavy, but have a few returning varsity players so we will look to develop young talent and learn from our success and mistakes early and often.”
You can’t teach experience, so the Hornets will definitely have to work on playing together as a unit and finding that right combination is the key. A big boost comes in the form of welcoming back senior guard Kiah Pittman, she was a dynamic starter two years ago, but missed all last season with an injury.
“Kiah was our best defender two seasons ago and was slated to be in the same role last year had she not be sidelined due to injury,” explained Coach Wilbers. “As a senior her responsibilities will be expanded dramatically since she last stepped on the court as our starting PG and top defender.”
Super sophomore Kier Henderson will be at her guard spot. She averaged 6 PPG, 3 RPG, 1 APG and 1 SPG last season.
“Kier was our 6th man and one our best shooters as a freshman and we will look to expand her role this year significantly in the offense and defense," boasted coach.
Senior forward Alex Trowbridge averaged 5 PPG, 5 RPG, 1 AGP and 1 SPG. Coach is really counting on her to be special in her final season, “Alex was our starting 5 last season. She may be a little undersized, but she is very strong. We will look to utilize 12 feet and in with her athleticism."
The rest of the starting rotation is up for grabs. The good news is that there is some young talent and some who are experienced in the system. Senior forward Jazlynn Vardemann will get a shot to contribute in the low post along with classmate Mady Dyro. Junior post player Alexis Raebal can rebound well and work around the rim.
A pair of sophomore guards Jayna Hedgpath and Sam Hedgpath will add depth to the backcourt. All four of these girls were major contributors on the JV team last year, which had seen its highest level of success in the past few seasons. They will all be asked to step into new roles and have to learn quickly so that Fulton can continue to build on last season’s progress.
“We look to make the best play for our team. Find the open girl, work to get our teammates open and make plays that give us the best chance to win,” Coach Wilbers stated about his offense which only averaged 41 points per game last year.
But he sees some positive things coming “Strengths this season will be our speed and athleticism. We will look to change our pace of play this year and hopefully offset our lack of size.” On the defensive end, coach states, “Typically we are man first team and we will continue that focus this year, but looking to mix in some different zones and possibly add in some full court press. The Hornets allowed a serviceable 45 points per game last year to opponents.
“This year because of speed we will look to play more man to man and switch more often. I expect us to be a solid defensive team again this year. Our goal is to keep teams under 40 ppg,” explained coach.
The NCM Conference will be tough again this year, but Coach Wilbers and his Assistant Coaches Kayla Nelson and Eric Emerson, are thinking positive and just looking to make more progress, “I think this season could be very fun for our team and fans. We have a lot of holes to fill in our line-up but we also have some young talent we are looking to develop and if their development on the JV team last year is any indication we will give ourselves chances to compete and possibly win more games than last season.”