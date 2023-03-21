ASHLAND - The Southern Boone girls soccer team hosted the Fulton Hornets on Tuesday night.
The Eagles got off to an early 1-0 start. Jacey Scheer for Southern Boone got the left foot strike to go over Fulton goalkeeper Grace Ousley, extending the Eagles lead to 2-0.
Julia Richardson found the left corner of the net as well for Southern Boone to keep their big first half rolling.
Jessica Brookshire would add one more for the Eagles going into the half.
Southern Boone led 7-0 at the break, and never looked back after their fast start, as they complete the shutout, winning 8-0.