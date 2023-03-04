MOBERLY - A few local mid-Missouri basketball teams were at Moberly Area Community College Saturday on March 4 to compete in their respective state quarterfinals.
Glasgow and Salisbury exited the Activity Center with wins to move on to the state semifinals, while Cole Camp saw their season come to an end.
GLASGOW
The Yellowjackets defeated Atlanta 64-55 to advance to the Class 1 state semifinals.
The first quarter was back-and-forth until Glasgow pulled away to lead 30-20 at halftime.
But Atlanta came back to make it a one-possession game and took the lead, although a Jordan Fuemmeler layup beat the buzzer to give the Yellowjackets a 44-42 lead.
A 7-0 run in the fourth quarter allowed Glasgow to pull away as they head to the Class 1 state final four for the first time since 2017.
If there is one player that embodies this Yellowjackets team, it's Edris Hamilton. The senior had a team-high of 26 points as he threw down a dunk right after the final buzzer, and ran around in celebration.
Hamilton also had help with 14 points from Jackson Meyer and 13 from Fuemmeler.
Glasgow (23-6) travels to Springfield where they will face St. Elizabeth (20-10) in a Class 1 state semifinal at Great Southern bank on March 9 at 2 p.m.
SALISBURY
Salisbury controlled the game wire-to-wire as they blew past Clopton 59-43.
The Panthers opened up the competition on an 11-2 run and never looked back as they led by as many as 20.
Cooper Francis and Ethan Hamilton led the team in scoring with 33 combined points. Hamilton is no stranger to big games as he was a part of the 2021 Salisbury team that finished in second place.
The Panthers (27-3) have an extra day of rest compared to Glasgow as they don't have to be in Springfield until March 10. Salsibury will face Hartville (25-5) in Hammons Student Center at 4 p.m. in a Class 2 state semifinal.
COLE CAMP
After a triple overtime thriller against North Callaway, Cole Camp looked to advance to the Class 3 state semifinals, but came up short against Lutheran North 41-28.
The Crusaders applied pressure early on, forcing turnovers and tough shots for the Bluebirds and turning them into easy buckets.
Cole Camp ends their season for the second straight year in the Class 3 state quarterfinals, losing to Duchesne 51-42 in 2022. The Bluebirds finish with a record of 22-8.