HALLSVILLE - Both Fulton and Hallsville headed into this Thursday evening matchup with winning records.
At 12-4, Hallsville looked to continue its impressive season with a win at home against the 8-5 Hornets.
Good pitching was displayed by the starters through three innings, but Fulton struck first in the top of the fourth as Dustin Hagens drove in the runner on third base for a sacrifice fly.
Hallsville responded in the bottom half of the inning with Ayden Lampkins' double down the right field line that scored two runs and they took a 2-1 lead.
After Lampkins stole third, Tanner Daly grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to extend Hallsville's lead to 3-1.
In the top of the seventh, Fulton rallied and cut it to 3-2 after Hallsville's catcher overthrew the third baseman on a pickoff attempt that scored a run.
With runners on second and third and two outs, the Hornets had a chance to tie it or take the lead but Kolton Garner made the tough play from across the diamond to win the game.
Hallsville escaped with a 3-2 victory over Fulton.