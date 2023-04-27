HALLSVILLE - Both Fulton and Hallsville headed into this Thursday evening matchup with winning records.
At 12-4, Hallsville looked to continue its impressive season with a win at home against the 8-5 Hornets.
Good pitching was displayed by the starters through 3 innings, but Fulton struck first in the top of the 4th as Dustin Hagens drove in the runner on 3rd base for a sacrifice fly.
Hallsville responded in the bottom half of the inning with Ayden Lampkins' double down the right field line that scored 2 runs and they took a 2-1 lead.
After Lampkins stole 3rd, Tanner Daly grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to extend Hallsville's lead to 3-1.
In the top of the 7th, Fulton rallied and cut it to 3-2 after Hallsville's catcher overthrew the 3rd baseman on a pickoff attempt that scored a run.
With runners on 2nd and 3rd and 2 outs, the Hornets had a chance to tie it or take the lead but Kolton Garner made the tough play from across the diamond to win the game.
Hallsville escaped with a 3-2 victory over Fulton.