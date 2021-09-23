HALLSVILLE - As the halfway point of the high school football season looms, Hallsville is making a case for being one of the top teams in Mid-Missouri.
Hallsville is off to a hot start this season with a perfect 4-0 record, including a win against close rival Centralia, a homecoming win over Eldon, and a victory over defending Class 2 state final four qualifier Palmyra.
Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers, who's helped lead the team to two district championships in his first two seasons, is pleased with the progress his team has made from last year.
"We were an extremely young football team last year," said Conyers. "We had a bunch of 15, 16-year-old kids last year, and now we've matured into that 16, 17-year-old range...physical and mental maturity has really pushed our team. That's had a lot to do with our success and where we are right now."
In particular, Conyers highlighted the play of junior wide receiver Landyn Sievers, who's scored four touchdowns to start the year.
"I think he only had two all of last season," Conyers said. "He's been blocking extremely well, he's catching the football well. He's a kid who really put in a ton of work this offseason."
It's clear that one of, if not the key piece for Hallsville's offense is the senior quarterback, Tyger Cobb.
"For us, it all starts with and goes through Tyger," said Conyers. "He's really starting to go through his progressions and not just stay locked in on one wide receiver, being able to really extend that RPO."
The team from H-town will look to stay undefeated Friday night at School of the Osage, a school they've beaten three straight years. Last season, Hallsville took down Osage at home in an offensive showcase, 78-50.
Conyers remembers the performance that Osage QB Brockton McLaughlin put on against his team last year.
"It was a basketball score," Conyers said of the game, "and that kid ran wild. We're gonna have to be really cognitive of where he's at every single play and make sure that he's giving that football as much as possible. Any time that ball is in his hands, it is a problem for our defense."
In terms of what Hallsville needs to improve on, the answer was quick.
"Special teams," said Conyers. "Last two weeks, we've given up two touchdowns on kickoff team. We've switched it up a little bit this week, put some new personnel out there, so we're gonna try to get some guys fired up to run down and make some stops this week."
The game between undefeated Hallsville and 2-2 Osage is set to kickoff at 7 PM from School of the Osage.