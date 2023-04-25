Hallsville halts Eldon's winning streak on the diamond

HALLSVILLE - The Eldon Mustangs came into Hallsville riding a hot streak.

The game started out pretty slow, as Hallsville would lead 1-0 going into the 4th.

This is where things started to heat up.

Eldon's Devin Hardy would steal a bag and come around to score on a base hit to tie it. 

Hallsville would respond, which quickly became the theme of this game.

Bottom 5th, Jordan Rhoades rips a ball into the right field wall which would plate a run, one of two big hits for the powerful righty.

Andrew Oscheln would then get help from his twin, Aaron, as he ripped a 2-run single into left field which extended the lead to 4-1.

With their winning streak on the brink, Eldon strung together 3 walks in a row. A single would plate 2 runners, and the tying runner would score via the walk again.

4-4, heading into the bottom of the sixth, Hallsville would respond again.

After a sac fly by Jackson Smith would plate 1, another run would come in to score from third on a wild pitch. This would extend Hallsville's lead to 6-4.

They were not done yet.

Jacob Rhoades would then rip a double into left, his second big hit of the night, which would plate 2 more runners to put this one out of reach.

Hallsville up 8-4 in the 7th would call on Aaron Orscheln to relief, and he would take down the side in order.

Hallsville takes this one 8-4.

Hallsville will look to build on this win as they host Fulton at home on Thursday.

Eldon will resume play Thursday at home against Knob Noster. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.