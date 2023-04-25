HALLSVILLE - The Eldon Mustangs came into Hallsville riding a hot streak.
The game started out pretty slow, as Hallsville would lead 1-0 going into the 4th.
This is where things started to heat up.
Eldon's Devin Hardy would steal a bag and come around to score on a base hit to tie it.
Hallsville would respond, which quickly became the theme of this game.
Bottom 5th, Jordan Rhoades rips a ball into the right field wall which would plate a run, one of two big hits for the powerful righty.
Andrew Oscheln would then get help from his twin, Aaron, as he ripped a 2-run single into left field which extended the lead to 4-1.
With their winning streak on the brink, Eldon strung together 3 walks in a row. A single would plate 2 runners, and the tying runner would score via the walk again.
4-4, heading into the bottom of the sixth, Hallsville would respond again.
After a sac fly by Jackson Smith would plate 1, another run would come in to score from third on a wild pitch. This would extend Hallsville's lead to 6-4.
They were not done yet.
Jacob Rhoades would then rip a double into left, his second big hit of the night, which would plate 2 more runners to put this one out of reach.
Hallsville up 8-4 in the 7th would call on Aaron Orscheln to relief, and he would take down the side in order.
Hallsville takes this one 8-4.
Hallsville will look to build on this win as they host Fulton at home on Thursday.
Eldon will resume play Thursday at home against Knob Noster.