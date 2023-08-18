HALLSVILLE— Hallsville Athletics announced Friday the hiring of its new head baseball coach, Jordan Carmack.
Carmack is a lifelong Hallsville native and graduated in 2006 from Hallsville High School, according to a news release. He was part of the teams that won back-to-back state baseball championships in 2004 and 2005.
"Its a great honor to take over the Hallsville High School baseball program," Carmack said. "I have seen and been a part of this program at its championship best and understand both what it takes to get there and the meaning of baseball to the school and this community. I am thankful to Brad Blakemore, the search committee, and the Hallsville School Board for trusting me with this incredible opportunity."
Carmack has over 10 years of coaching experience in both baseball and basketball. He previously served as an assistant coach of the Hallsville baseball program under Barry Koeneke from 2018 to 2021, and has been assistant coach for the Hallsville basketball program since 2022.
Carmack takes over the program from Jake Smith, who served as coach for one year after Koeneke's retirement.