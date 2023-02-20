SPRINGFIELD — Hallsville Cheer was awarded first place Sunday at the Class 2 Missouri State Cheerleading Championships.
The championship was won after Hallsville earned first place in all three divisions; Timeout Cheer, Band Chant and Fight Song; marking the first sweep for the team in school history.
Hallsville coach Tricia Williams expressed her excitement in the team's facebook post announcing the title win.
"The level of pride I have for these ladies is unbelievable," Williams said in the post. "Their hard work, determination, and enthusiasm for their sport took them to the top."
After returning back to Hallsville, the squad said on their facebook page that they can't wait to cheer on Hallsville basketball as it embarks on its playoff journey, beginning Feb. 27.