HALLSVILLE - The high school football season in mid-Missouri is winding down as the end of October approaches, and some teams are looking better than others.
One team that has never looked so good in all of their program's history is Hallsville High School.
"We've never won any titles in school history," Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said. "We've never won a conference championship, so we're trying to be the first to do it in school history, in the Tri-County."
Currently undefeated in the 2021 regular season, the team has reached for new heights all season long. With their game at Boonville High School for week nine Friday night football, they have the chance to take home their first ever class three district title.
"The very first goal that we set at the beginning of the year was to compete for a district championship," Conyers said. "Not to say that it's not a measurable goal that we can get to, but it's not something that we've ever really spoke about at the beginning of a season. As the season has progressed this year and week in and week out, we've continued to win ball games."
Hallsville's roster is stacked with standout seniors, like quarterback Tyger Cobb, and running back Trenton Hobbs.
"It's been a thrill," Hobbs said. "I mean, just going out, playing with my friends and all that and having an undefeated record so far, it's pretty good. I can't ask for more really."
On the other side of the ball Friday night is a 7-1 team with an equal thirst for victory.
"They're a good team," Hobbs said. "They're well coached and all that... I think we can surely go to Boonville and beat them with the skills we have."
Hallsville has defeated teams that have been chasing their progress this season, including Blair Oaks and California who hold 6-2 and 5-3 records respectively this season.
Coach Conyers said their success this season is thanks to their re-building of the program in years previous.
"It was a learning curve last year for us," he said. "We had new quarterback Tyger Cobb, he's got a year of experience now and its his second year as a starter. Harrison Fowler, A.J Austene, all those guys are back. All of our skill guys train hard and so it's just been nice to have the guys have a full off-season after being starters, they're bigger, stronger and faster."
The fate of their season will be decided in Boonville Friday night starting at the 7 p.m. kick-off.
