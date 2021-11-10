HALLSVILLE - Come Friday, Hallsville finds themselves in a position every team hopes to be in this time of year: playing for a district title. Undefeated Hallsville faces undefeated Bowling Green in the district championship.
Hallsville was propelled to the championship game by a last second touchdown and two point conversion which helped them eliminate Centralia last week. The final score of that game was 38-36.
The star of the season for Hallsville has been senior quarterback Tyger Cobb and Friday was no exception. Cobb ran for three touchdowns including the game winning TD and two point conversion with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter. He also had a 55-yard rushing touchdown to bring Hallsville within one possession in the second half.
Hallsville got to this point by squeaking by a couple of opponents late in the season. A 22-point fourth quarter pushed Hallsville to a 36-30 win over Boonville in week nine to clinch their first Tri-County Conference Championship in program history. And they were able to out duel a high-octane Blair Oaks offense in week seven, winning 56-51 on a late touchdown.
This season is Hallsville's best under third year head coach Justin Conyers. A win on Friday would mean everything to both the team and the community.
"Just to see the pure joy, not only for our program and our team, but for our coaches, our administration, all our fans, and our student body," Conyers said. "To be able to be here and be apart of it this year and celebrate with our team, thats made it all worth the while."
