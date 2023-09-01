HALLSVILLE − Assistant Hallsville football coach Mike Morris was diagnosed with stage 1-2 squamous cell carcinoma in June. It's an oral cancer that affects his everyday abilities.
Since then, he's endured seven weeks of chemotherapy and 35 radiation treatments. He's doing all of that, while still trying to show up for as many football practices as he can.
Morris is a former all-Big 12 offensive lineman at MU from 1994 to 1997 and had an estimated 48 consecutive starts. He is the father of MU catcher Tre Morris and Rock Bridge softball standout Addie Morris.
Five years ago, his wife Heather passed away due to breast cancer. She was the director of enhanced learning in MU's athletic department.
Morris met Hallsville's head football coach, Justin Conyers, around 12 years ago.
"The ironic thing was I was searching for his number and how to get in touch with him. He was also searching for mine," Conyers said. "I only lived two blocks away and I said, 'Hey man I'm coming over.' I think it was a little bit of a test by Mike for me because he obviously knows his stuff up front very well."
From there, the duo knew they wanted to coach together.
"The rest has been history," Conyers said. "We began our coaching relationship at that time and little did I know that it was gonna turn into a life-long best friend."
Conyers stood by his assistant coach when Morris lost his wife. He understood that family was everything to the former offensive lineman. When Conyers was asked what characteristics he'd use to describe Morris, he said faith, family and character.
"To watch the man that he was during that time, is an example that you want to set for every young man that we come in touch with in our lives," Conyers said. "He stood by Heather's side day in, day out. Never missed a thing."
Unfortunately, Morris is now in a battle of his own. He still tries to be there for his team whenever he can. Some days are too rough though. KOMU 8 had an interview scheduled with Mike, but he was unable to make it that day.
"I know when he has to call me on a day like today, and he's just like, 'I'm just not feeling well. I can't be there.' It absolutely kills him," Conyers said. "He told me just last week, he's like, 'When I called you the other day, when I hung up, I cried in my truck.' Because he's so sad that he can't be with the team to do what he does best and what he loves."
Football is a release for Morris. Football is what he loves, and not even late August heat indexes, sometimes reaching up to 118 degrees, could stop him.
To make things easier, Morris drives the hydration cart around at practice. It's equipped with multiple fans and a cooler filled with ice that blows cool air on him during the course of the day.
"You know when he doesn't feel very good, and he's still out here in the heat, just trying to help us out, it makes us want to go a little bit harder," junior offensive lineman Tison Perrigo said.
Every player interviewed said things along the same lines, but another point was how funny Morris is at practice.
"He's awesome. I mean he's so funny and so fun to be around. It's awesome to have him here," senior "H" back Xavier Stinson said.
Film is also a fun time for Morris and his players.
"In film there's people that don't always go to the football, and as he would say are 'boring' to watch on film," Perrigo said. "He would say he'd rather watch paint dry, and he hates painting."
Morris' character stands out to not only his players and coaches, but to the community as well. The Hallsville community has responded to his diagnosis in many ways. Team "Mike Mo" shirts have been made, along with bracelets, with all proceeds going to the Morris family.
Conyers' family also started a GoFundMe page.
"He's in a position right now where he can't eat a whole lot of foods, just [be]cause every thing is so rough on where the cancer is inside of his mouth," Conyers said. "We created the [fundraiser] page for him cause I still have people day in and day out sending me messages, and saying, 'What can we do to help?' They want to help."
Since Morris has trouble going to work some days, Conyers thought that it was the least his family could do.
At this point, Morris is going through his last chemo session this week. After Tuesday of this week, he only has eight radiation treatments left. Conyers explained Mike's levels are nearly what they want him to be at.
Donations can be made to the GoFundMe here.
Keep on fighting Mike.