During the Indians 14-10 season a year ago, Head Coach Brandon Crites utilized different strategies to find the right combination, “Our defense improved substantially as the season progressed. We played a defensive style (man to man) that our boys had not played since they were in junior high school. During our final eight games of the season our opponents averaged 47 points per game. We finished the season with wins in 5 of our last 6 games propelling us to our 4th District finals appearance in the past 30 years.”
“Leader” is how coach refers to senior forward AJ Austene (6'4"). The returning starter earned Tri-County All-Conference and All-District last season. Junior forward Weston Grant (6'3") played valuable minutes last season and the words coach uses to describe him “steady & toughness.”
Junior guard Kolton Garner (6'4") possesses good size and can be a threat from the perimeter. Coaches word to describe him “talented.” Senior guard Andrew Kabrick (6'0) was a part-time starter and is a “scorer” coach states. “Winner” is how coach describes point guard Tyger Cobb (6'1"). The senior will be in charge of distributing the ball and coach is hoping he passes the basketball as well as he does the football.
The gifted quarterback will be counted on to lead this backcourt. Other contributors off the bench include junior guard Blake Stone (5’9) “slasher,” senior guard Logan Anderson (5'9") “leader” and sophomore guard Colton Nichols (5’10”) “competitor.” Also earning playing time will be sophomore swingman Xavier Stinson (6’1”) “steady,” and sophomore guard Zach Jouret (5’11”) “competitor.”
Coach implements his offensive philosophy, “We believe in teaching players how to play basketball and allowing them freedom in game to use their instincts as they make reads and decisions within our framework. Offensively, we will play fast and with great discipline and togetherness.” Last season the Indians averaged 60 points per game.
Defensively, they allowed opponents 56.5 points per game last year. They will once again employ that Man to Man scheme. “This group has good size, strength, and athletic ability to go along with great toughness and togetherness,” explained Coach Crites. “We have all the pieces to be one of the best defensive teams Hallsville has had in a very long time. Defensive intensity and toughness is a must for kids who aspire to put on a Hallsville jersey and represent our community in this way.”
Coach Crites and his Assistant Coaches Jon Melloway, Michael Jouret and Barry Carmack preach the program’s philosophy. “Nine varsity players graduated last year. We have talented underclassmen to go along with a strong and steady group of returners this season. We are excited and optimistic about coaching this team not only because they are talented basketball players, but because they truly are a great group of selfless young men.”