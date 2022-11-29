COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic Trailblazers fell short to the Harrisburg Bulldogs Tuesday night.
The Bulldog's 5'11 senior Carli Ellis was on fire. She scored half of the Bulldog's 35 points in the first half.
Throughout the first quarter, Harrisburg's full-court press kept Tolton scoreless.
Tolton quickly figured out that moving the ball quick was the solution.
They put four points on the board before the end of the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, they couldn't stop Ellis, who scored 24 points in tonight's game. 17 of her points came from the first half alone.
Harrisburg walked away with the win beating Tolton 71-48.