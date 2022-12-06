HARRISBURG - A 55-year-long high school coaching career is coming to a close.

Harrisburg head football coach Steve Hopkins announced his retirement to players and staff Monday per the school's athletics department Twitter.

Hopkins coached at nine different schools during his career. He finished with the Harrisburg Bulldogs leading them to four consecutive winning seasons in as many years.

In 2022, Harrisburg finished with a 7-3 record, going 6-0 in the Clark Conference.

"Coach Hopkins' teams at Harrisburg have competed at a high level because of his influence," Harrisburg's Athletics Department said in the statement. "His impact on the players, schools and the community has been tremendous."