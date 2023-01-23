HARRISBURG - Following Steve Hopkins' retirement, the Harrisburg Bulldogs have hired a new head football coach.
Brennan Claas will join this fall, the school announced Monday on Twitter.
🚨Special Announcement 🚨Harrisburg Bulldogs have hired Brennan Claas as our next head football coach!!! Welcome to the Bulldog family!!! #BulldawgPride @harrisburgr8 @HburgBoosters @TheSteveCombs @RRichardson44 pic.twitter.com/hfGH19GS8C— Harrisburg Bulldogs (@Harrisburgath) January 23, 2023
Claas graduated from Macon High School and then attended Missouri Western University where he was a student assistant coach for four years.
He spent four years coaching football, basketball and track at Macon following his college graduation. He helped lead the Tigers to the 2017 conference championship.
Following his time at Macon, Claas was hired at Clark County High School in Kahoka. There, he became defensive coordinator for the football team. He also has spent the last two years coaching basketball.