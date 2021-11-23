In Head Coach Kyle Fisher’s fourth year in charge at Harrisburg, the Bulldogs had a terrific season, finishing the campaign with a 17-9 record. That included earning a #1 seed in district play and garnering a state ranking for several weeks.
Unfortunately, “We had injuries to two starters down the stretch that really hurt us,” Fisher says. This year, Harrisburg brings a load of experience back to the squad, with four starters returning and all eight players in the rotation having received quality playing time in 2020.
The premier player is senior PG Tanner Lanes (6-3, 175). Incredibly, Lanes enters his final season having already been named both All-Conference and All-District three separate times. In his junior year, Lanes averaged 18.6 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. It was no surprise to see his name on the All-State list after the season.
“Tanner will be a big key for us,” Fisher says, “but he knows he has a lot of weapons around him.”
That includes junior G Brayden Ott (5-9, 150), one of the better all-around shooters in the area. Last year, Ott posted 12.2 PPG and 2.2 APG, shooting 38% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line, earning All-Conference and All-District accolades for his efforts. The final starting guard for the Bulldogs is junior G Anthony Alicea (5-10, 165). A strong, fast player, Alicea is probably the team’s best perimeter defender. Providing depth at guard is junior G Austin Darwent (6-1, 165), a solid athlete who has worked to improve his shooting. Down in the paint, senior F Jace Carr (6-3, 170) will be Harrisburg’s focal point.
Yet another three-time All-Conference performer, Carr averaged 9.8 PPG, 6.2 RBG, and 1.9 steals per game in 2020. A superb athlete, Carr can both play and guard all five spots on the floor. Senior C Brayton Stephenson (6-3, 205) is a strong, physical presence inside and the team’s best rebounder—he averaged 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season.
Senior F Travis Gardiner (6-1, 185) and junior F Braden Wyatt (6-3, 170) will do backup duty down low. Overall, “I think our biggest strength will be our ability to score from all five positions this year,” Fisher says. Harrisburg enters 2021 as a deep, athletic team with a recent history of success—and that could set them up for big things this winter.
“With the talent and experience we have returning, we have a chance to have a really special season,” Fisher says. If nothing else, this squad will be fun to watch.