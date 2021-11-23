The 2020 season was a fascinating one for the Harrisburg girls’ basketball team. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Harrisburg played just four games with a full roster. Things did ultimately click into gear, though.
As Head Coach Ryan Richardson says, “We were able to get healthy towards the end of the year and made a great run through districts.”
His squad won the district championship before falling to Eugene in sectional play. This season, Richardson will be tasked with replacing six seniors from last year’s district championship squad.
Two starters return for Harrisburg this fall. Junior G Brecca Thornhill (5-4) is a Second-Team All-Conference and All-District performer. She showed she could do a bit of everything during her sophomore season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 steals per game. She enters 2021 as one of the players to watch in the Lewis & Clark Conference. The other returning starter is junior F/C Carli Ellis (5-11). A tower in the paint, Ellis averaged 7.7 points and 7 rebounds last year, and has compiled an incredible 84 blocks in just two seasons of work. Richardson praises Ellis’s athleticism and refers to her as someone “that can be a game-changer.”
Sophomore F Emma Fischer (5-6) started four games as a freshman before being sidelined by injury. She brings a high work rate on both ends of the floor. Two new starters to the squad are junior G/F Charlea Winscott (5-5) and sophomore G/F Abby Rosson (5-6). Winscott proved herself a quality contributor before getting hurt, while Rosson will be logging her first big varsity minutes. Providing depth for Harrisburg are a trio of freshman: G Macie Ellis (5-5), G Charlotte Canote (5-5), and F Ella Schwandt (5-6).
On Harrisburg’s overall approach in 2021, Richardson says, “With us being such a young team, we will want to focus on the little things by trying to move the ball around inside-out, looking for drives and kicks.” Richardson is realistic about the challenges of the season ahead.
“It will be a year of growing for our program after a district championship,” he says. “We have a talented group of freshman and it will come down to how fast our team can adjust to the speed and physicality of the varsity game.”
Richardson adds that he does believe that his team’s competitive edge will make Harrisburg difficult to play against.
“A lot of teams will overlook us this year,” Richardson says, “but we are confident in knowing how hard our team will compete each and every night.”